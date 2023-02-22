Latest Fantasy News: ‘Warrior Nun’ edges back into conversations as the campaign to save it doubles down

The release of Hogwarts Legacy briefly shoved Warrior Nun out of the spotlight, but the ill-fated Netflix fantasy series is back in conversations.

Despite its continued popularity among audiences — and a solid Rotten Tomatoes score — Warrior Nun was canceled after just two seasons in late 2022. In the months since the decision was announced, the show’s fanbase has done everything it can to push back. It added yet more to its efforts recently, erecting several new billboards and bringing even more attention to the #SaveWarriorNun campaign.

The showrunner behind Netflix’s adaptation is fully embroiled in efforts to see the show return, even if it’s picked up by a different streamer. He’s leaning on fan support — and rekindled interest in another short-lived project — to bring additional attention to the fan campaign, as efforts once again ramp up.

A show with far more longevity — but a broadly unpopular ending — is returning to conversations, despite the years that have passed since its conclusion. Some fans picked up on vibes from another show featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the latest The Last of Us episode, and are using it to distract themselves from the episode’s troubling ending.

The campaign to save Warrior Nun isn’t going anywhere

Photo via Netflix

We got a bit distracted by the unceasing Hogwarts Legacy discourse, but the campaign to save Netflix’s Warrior Nun never really faded. In fact, it’s only grown bigger, as multiple fresh billboards go up around the globe. The movement’s reach is only expanding, but Netflix continues to ignore demands to bring the show back for a third season.

Simon Barry celebrates another show in the midst of Warrior Nun discourse

Photo via SYFY

The showrunner behind Warrior Nun is fully on-board with efforts to save the series. He’s doing all he can to signal boost tweets about the show, and demands to get it back, and still manages to find time for his other projects. He recently gave another short-lived series a shout-out online after a fan proclaimed that — like Warrior Nun — “Ghost Wars was brilliant and should never have been cancelled.”

Fans draw comparisons between Game of Thrones and The Last of Us

Photo via HBO

You won’t find many similarities between Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, but some fans are seeing parallels between two key scenes. Both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey enjoyed popular roles in the violent HBO series — and both met fittingly violent ends — but its not Oberyn or Lyanna people are talking about. Instead, they’re pointing to a scene between Arya and the Hound, and noting its similarities to an episode six moment between Ellie and Joel.