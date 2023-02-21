The other canceled paranormal series from the ‘Warrior Nun’ team finally scrambles back into the spotlight

Even though the ongoing campaign to save canceled Netflix series Warrior Nun has propelled him into the spotlight like never before, showrunner Simon Barry has a long and largely successful association with the fantasy genre, even if we can put Ghost Wars to one side as an exception.

The writer, producer, and filmmaker created the popular Continuum and was heavily involved in post-apocalyptic vampire adventure Van Helsing, which ran for a combined total of nine seasons. Warrior Nun managed to get two before Netflix pulled the plug, but the aforementioned paranormal procedural was a one-and-done outlier.

via SYFY

Avan Jogia starred as Roman Mercer, who has to overcome demons both figurative and literal to try and control his latent psychic powers, but there just so happens to be a massive mass haunting event that threatens to derail every facet of his existence. It’s been half a decade since Ghost Wars was given the boot after 13 episodes, but Barry is still more than happy to let fans know where to find it after responding to some long-delayed praise on social media.

No argument here. You can watch it for free in the USA on @Crackle_TV !! I blame @DennisHeaton2 for the brilliance. https://t.co/ykWZCC8QMZ — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) February 20, 2023

Ghost Wars maybe should have caught on with more fire than it did given the high concept and impressive production values, but there was no Warrior Nun-esque campaign for the rare Simon Barry series that didn’t score at least one renewal. Clearly, it still has at least a smattering of supporters out there, and now they know exactly how to track it down.