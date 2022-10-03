The seventh House of the Dragon episode should be available to stream on HBO Max now, but before diving into the hour-long outing itself, these newly leaked stills might prepare you for what’s to come in terms of uncomfortable Westerosi content, say, incest.

And by the way, it seems like everyone’s favorite Rogue Prince is bisexual, though who can say why the producers decided to keep this very crucial detail to themselves? At any rate, here’s your daily roundup of Game of Thrones news.

Olivia Cooke says she had a full mental breakdown at 22

Olivia Cooke is the acclaimed actress who picked up the mantle of Alicent Hightower for the second half of House of the Dragon. Even one episode in, Cooke has managed to garner praise for her nuanced performance, and that reception is only bound to grow in ferocity as the show builds towards its season one finale in the upcoming weeks. The actress recently talked about one of her earlier roles in Bates Motel and how being lonely for “large swathes of time” led to a “full mental breakdown.” Queen or commoner, we are social animals all.

Daemon is a bisexual king and you can’t tell us otherwise

Whether he’s taking on an entire army by himself or waltzing in the king’s court with all the swagger befitting his reputation, Daemon has certainly grown to be a Westerosi fan-favorite over the past couple of weeks. Even if he’s too violent or rapacious to be a proper protagonist, we can’t help but love the Rogue Prince. And now, according to a deleted scene from last week’s episode, the king of charisma is giving the fandom one more reason to adore him.

Apparently, in this cut scene, Daemon can be seen getting hot and heavy with a male individual. The fan-fiction community is going to have a field day with this one.

Get ready for a whole boatload of incest in episode 7

Now, before clicking this page shut and going off to watch the seventh episode, as we know you’re anxious to do, you might want to be forewarned that “Driftmark” will once again feature Daemon and Rhaenyra getting it on where the whole nation can see and judge them. Some parts of the community might be of the opinion that it’s no worse than watching Jaime and Cersei getting licks in between succession wars and coronation ceremonies, but is watching an incestuous relationship between niece and uncle really objectively more decent than that of a brother and sister? Maybe that’s the question that has been sitting at the heart of this tale ever since its invention two decades ago.

That’s all we have for you today, but tune in tomorrow for a full breakdown of everything that happens in “Driftmark” and beyond.