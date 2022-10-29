Aemond One-Eye is getting a lot of flak these days for supposedly kickstarting the Dance of Dragons, but if we look at it from an objective standpoint, House of the Dragon clearly establishes Otto Hightower as the ultimate mastermind behind this mess. And yet, if you were to ask the fandom, they’d say that the current Hand of the King has nothing on Tywin Lannister when it comes to cunning plans.

Tywin Lannister is still everyone’s top pick in the Seven Kingdom roster of corrupt politicians

Credit: @houseofdragontv / Twitter / HBO

The overt parallels between Otto Hightower and Tywin Lannister have led to the fandom constantly pitting one against the other in terms of how villainous and cunning they are. Right now, we’re only at the beginning of Otto’s journey in the Dance of Dragons, and there’s no telling what the character is actually going to do next, but the consensus seems to favor his rival come hell or high water. In fact, as far as Game of Thrones fans see it, Otto doesn’t hold a candle to Tywin and his sinister machinations if it comes down to it.

Photo via HBO

Image via HBO Max

The petition to remove Hess has already garnered three thousand signatures, but we’re pretty sure HBO isn’t just going to terminate a contract with a pretty competent writer just because some people have logical issues with Rhaenys not burning the entire Green roster to a crisp in episode 9.