Latest Marvel News: As the MCU’s Disney Plus slate inevitably implodes, a Multiverse Saga favorite erases the franchise from their past

A dentist’s appointment of a Marvel announcement has finally dropped — something we knew was coming up and impossible to avoid but, boy, does it hurt now that it’s arrived. Meanwhile, as the MCU’s immediate future gets shaken to its core, a fan-favorite from the franchise’s recent past has seemingly already forgotten his stint in superhero cinema, even if Marvel lovers definitely haven’t. Last but not least, a new Deadpool 3 cameo might’ve come out thanks to Ryan Reynolds himself.

Marvel Studios delays four Disney Plus shows, and removes another three from the schedule entirely

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

With the strikes ongoing and Hollywood having been on hold all summer, we all knew that Marvel Studio’s carefully curated Phase Five and Six slate was going to fall like dominoes one of these days. Well, that day has now arrived as four of the MCU’s upcoming Disney Plus shows have been delayed — not to mention one of them getting a divisive new name — and three more have been wiped from the schedule altogether. And, tragically, Daredevil: Born Again is among them, thanks to production being held up so much. That means that we’ve only got the one Marvel streaming show to come in 2023 (outside of miniseries I Am Groot) — Loki season two, this October.

Ryan Reynolds might’ve just spoiled another Deadpool 3 cameo, and it’s the most believable yet

Image via Netflix

Knowing the wild sense of humor of the Deadpool movies, the 17 cameos that have been rumored for the upcoming threequel for the Merc with the Mouth — including Taylor Swift! — are just so crazy they might be real. Or they could be as unlikely as they sound. The most believable cameo we’ve heard so far, however, may have just been spoiled by Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, as he might’ve teased that yet another member of The Adam Project crew (following himself, director Shawn Levy, and Elektra‘s Jennifer Garner) could be dropping by as a juvenile DP variant. Perhaps Reynolds might want to channel his X-Men Origins: Wolverine self for the time being and keep his lips sealed.

Shang-Chi star can’t want to play the “bad guy,” seemingly forgetting he already has in the MCU

Photo via Marvel Studios

OK, this one stings a little. Tony Leung’s Wenwu is easily one of the most widely well-regarded villains the MCU has given us since Thanos turned to dust, so it’s somewhat surprising that the acclaimed actor has apparently forgotten all about his foray into the MCU. While hyping up his latest role at Venice Film Festival, Leung gushed about how excited he was to finally get a chance to play a bad guy… despite playing a version of an iconic Marvel comics foe just two years ago. If the MCU has been in Leung’s rearview mirror so long he can’t even see it anymore, then maybe we shouldn’t expect to catch him in a cameo in Shang-Chi 2.

Although projects are vanishing from the slate like Shang-Chi from Tony Leung’s memory, just remember that the Marvel news machine never slows, with more updates sure to emerge soon.