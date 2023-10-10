Latest Marvel News: Disney Plus casting chaos threatens Jonathan Majors’ crown as the MCU’s biggest bad and tears Marvel canon to shreds

We have so many questions about the future of Marvel on Disney Plus, but an influx of answers to some of those mysteries has only succeeded in creating new questions. What lies beyond Loki season 2 on the streaming service has been vague for a while, but some filings Marvel has made with the U.S. Copyright Office — of all things — has served to dish out a ton of fresh release window, casting, and plot information on the likes of Agatha, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again. Even if our understanding of the Multiverse Saga is more confused than it was before…

Evidence builds that the one villain who could go toe-to-toe with Kang is coming to the MCU… eventually

Photo via Marvel Comics

Pity Ironheart — the aforementioned new intel tells us the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spinoff won’t hit streaming until September 2025. And yet there is still reason to be hyped for the disastrously delayed Disney Plus series. After long being rumored, Sacha Baron Cohen has been confirmed to be in the cast of the Dominique Thorne vehicle, credited as “Mystery Man.” The supreme secrecy surrounding his role heavily suggests that rumors are right and Cohen really is the MCU’s Mephisto, who might just be powerful enough to kick Kang off his throne as the Multiverse Saga’s most dangerous ne’er-do-well.

Hannibal star set to make Marvel debut — and rewrite the canon — as one of Spider-Man’s most iconic arch-foes

Image via Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Speaking of villains, Spider-Man: Freshman Year (coming fall 2024) might be sneaking up on us as a must-see upcoming Marvel show. The newly revealed cast list may confirm that none of the movie actors will reprise their roles in the animated series, set prior to Homecoming, but it does reveal that Hannibal veteran Hugh Dancy is playing none other than Doctor Octopus. Meeting Earth-99999’s own version of Otto Octavius is exciting news, even if we’re seriously confused why Peter didn’t happen to mention he’s already faced Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Meh, let’s blame Loki and the TVA.

Daredevil: Born Again casting confirmation reveals an unexpected “Blade” crossover

Image via Disney Plus

The casting confusion keeps on coming. The Many Saints of Newark‘s Michael Gandolfini’s role in Daredevil: Born Again role has remained a big mystery, but now we know he’s playing “Daniel Blade,” who appears to be an original character for the MCU and one who’s bound to spark a ton of theories that he’s connected to Mahershala Ali’s Bade in some shape or form. The irony is that Gandolfini’s Blade is sure to make his Marvel debut ahead of the aformentioned vampire slayer, thanks to the Blade movie facing delay after delay while Born Again is now heading for a January 2025 release window.

In a world where Fant4stic can become a streaming sensation, anything can happen, so stay tuned for the latest developments from the weird and wonderful world of Marvel.