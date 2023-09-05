Latest Marvel News: Jonathan Majors seizes ‘Loki’ spotlight days before trial as Marvel’s Disney Plus decision-making gets even more chaotic

Just when you felt like getting off this planet, good news has come in the form of Loki season 2 finally being just one month away. And — despite incoming legal troubles for Jonathan Majors blighting the MCU’s future — Marvel seems determined to sail onward as if nothing is happening. Meanwhile, Agatha: House of Harkness Coven of Chaos Darkhold Diaries may be at the center of the studio’s strangest promotional tactic yet as Disney Plus disappointment could turn into a dream.

Jonathan Majors finally says more than four words for the first time since Quantumania – just days ahead of his trial

Screenshot via Disney Plus

September 6 is a weird day for Marvel fans as, on the one hand, it brings the second season of I Am Groot — the MCU’s most innocuous streaming series — but, on the other, Jonathan Majors finally stands trial. It quite literally speaks volumes then that Majors gets to utter a full new line of dialogue at last in the latest Loki season 2 teaser trailer, after months and months of Marvel minimizing his impact on MCU marketing. The timing is certainly intriguing, as some will no doubt interpret this as a vote of confidence from the studio toward the contentious star. If Kang is out the door as the new big bad, though, at least Marvel just remembered Dormammu existed.

It turns out Agatha‘s dizzying title changes were all part of Marvel’s plan to make itself look clueless

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Westview warriors are still trying to get their heads around the latest name change for Agatha: Insert Subtitle Here, as its recent delay from this winter to next fall came with a rebrand from Coven of Chaos to Darkhold Diaries, after initially being announced as House of Harkness. According to Variety and a bonafide behind-the-scenes video from star Aubrey Plaza, however, Darkhold Diaries was always the show’s true title and the constant title alterations were an underhanded attempt to keep fans on their toes and to reflect Agatha’s unpredictable nature. Whether the intended effect has been achieved is up for debate as, at present, most people seem to think Marvel just didn’t know what it was doing.

The Disney Plus release date landslide sucks, but there might just be one bright side

Image via Disney Plus

Yes, as alluded to above, every single one of Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series has been pushed back, as an unavoidable consequence of the strikes. According to a new rumor, there may be one upside to this, though. With Agatha now coming in autumn 2024, that means its rumored witchy one-off spin-off could become the next Marvel Studios Halloween special, something we sadly won’t be getting this year despite Werewolf by Night being so universally beloved when it dropped last October. If the grand Disney Plus delay ultimately means we’ll have this spooky season annual tradition cemented then maybe we can learn to live with it. Especially if Man-Thing shows up again. We miss you, Ted.