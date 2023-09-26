Latest Marvel News: ‘Loki’ season 2 could set up a groundbreaking MCU first as Marvel tries and fails to make up for the sins of ‘Secret Invasion’

Loki season 2 is creeping ever closer, and Marvel fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating the very first second run to come from an MCU Disney Plus series. And yet, before the new episodes even arrive, we might have got the barest hints that season 2 is setting up yet another groundbreaking development for the franchise. Elsewhere, Marvel can try all it likes, but there’s no walking back one of Secret Invasion‘s greatest sins. And given the many sins of that series, that is really saying something.

Are we crazy or did Tom Hiddleston just offer our first hints that Loki is getting a season 3?

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

To mark Loki season 2’s fast-approaching premiere, Marvel just dropped a new featurette which celebrates Tom Hiddleston’s entire journey as the God of Mischief, from 2011’s Thor to the incoming sophomore run of his own show. And, you know what, it certainly sounds like the promo ends with Hiddleston indicating that he’s not done with the Asgardian trickster yet as he teases how he’s “excited and inspired about where we go from here,” which sounds to me like a thinly veiled promise that a third season of Loki is already in development. Needless to say, that would make it the first Marvel D+ show to get renewed not just one, but twice. We’d best not get too carried away, but let’s remain cautiously optimistic.

Marvel attempts to explain Secret Invasion‘s most controversial death, but the damage is already done

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Secret Invasion got so many things wrong, and it started off as it intended to go on by murdering Maria Hill in its opening episode, thereby “fridging” one of the MCU’s longest-lasting and yet routinely underused female characters. Once it’s happened, there’s no real way to bounce back from that — unless fan wishes of Maria coming back in The Marvels are true — but Disney Plus’ The Making of Secret Invasion documentary nonetheless attempts to provide an explanation for why this creative decision was made. Just because people had to die to raise the stakes doesn’t mean this person specifically had to die. R.I.P. Maria, you deserved better.

Disney Plus isn’t waiting until Daredevil: Born Again to unleash its own version of the Punisher

Image via Disney Plus

Jon Bernthal coming back as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again was already enough of a shock, given that the Punisher is hardly Disney Plus-friendly, but it seems the streamer couldn’t wait until next year to unleash its gun-toting, bloodthirsty side as our first look at upcoming hi-octane action series Vigilante has now dropped. Following on from smash-hit superhero series Moving, Vigilante is the latest K-drama set to make a killing — literally in this case — on the platform. So, with Born Again sadly held up indefinitely due to the strikes, at least some similar streaming content is on its way to subscribers this November.