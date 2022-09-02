Latest Marvel News: Secrets revealed on ‘She-Hulk’s surprise guest star while Marvel spoils a big twist too soon

Let’s get cracking on our latest roundup of the biggest Marvel news around. This Thursday saw Disney Plus drop the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which managed to outdo both previous weeks in the cameos stakes by featuring both the return of our beloved Wong and a bonafide superstar making their MCU debut. Elsewhere, Marvel Studios released our very first deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder ahead of its digital release next week.

Tatiana Maslany is a bigger Megan Thee Stallion fan than you

You might think that you’re a big Megan Thee Stallion fan, but Tatiana Maslany has got you beat. Yes, the Hot Girl met the Hulk Girl in She-Hulk episode three as Stallion cameod as herself, appearing in a post-credits scene that needs to be seen to be believed, as Jennifer Walters and the Grammy-winning icon twerked it out. It turns out the sequence was all Maslany’s idea as she is a total superfan and was “so excited” to work with the “Savage” singer.

First Love and Thunder deleted scene reveals a meeting of the gods

Good news, Asgardian aficionados, Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on digital from Sept. 8! With just a week to go until that date, Marvel today unveiled a new deleted scene from the film which offers a better look at Thor and company’s arrival in Omnipotence City, as well as reintroducing a character who was almost cut completely from the theatrical version. Come for the new material, stay for the hilariously unfinished visual effects.

Did Marvel just spoil She-Hulk‘s big mystery straight away?

Aside from Megan Thee Stallion, another major talking point of She-Hulk episode three was the mystery surrounding who employed new villains the Wrecking Crew to attack the heroine. For those paying attention, though, that mystery was immediately spoiled by the latest installment of Ask Marvel, which includes some behind-the-scenes footage featuring the Wrecking Crew with their not-so-secret leader. If you want to get the lowdown on who it is, visit here.

Fans celebrate a major MCU anniversary in a sacrilegious way

Today marks 13 years since Disney bought Marvel, thereby totally changing the fate of the MCU in the process. While the franchise was already a growing hit, it’s fair to say that the universe has reached peerless new heights under the Mouse House’s reign. And yet some fans have been sacrilegiously wondering if becoming part of the Disney family was actually the best thing for the saga. You might wanna be careful, guys — Mickey has eyes everywhere.

