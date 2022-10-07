Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ makes huge changes to the MCU as the franchise’s latest LGBTQ+ lead speaks out

Well, that was worth waiting for, am I right, Daredevil fans? She-Hulk at long last delivered on its big promise that Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters was going to team up with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in this week’s penultimate episode — and yet the big surprise might be that the most notable talking-points to come out of the ep are actually nothing to do with the Man Without Fear. It’s time to smash open another Marvel news roundup…

Fans see red (in a good way) after She-Hulk teases another Hulk is a-coming

Even once Daredevil had left the building, She-Hulk still had some tricks left up its sleeve in episode 8. In a very meta aside in which she wondered why the credits hadn’t started rolling yet, Jen pondered if another Hulk was about to be revealed, “but this one’s red.” This clear nod to Red Hulk caused fans to go nuts, leaving them with the hope that he’ll soon enter the MCU. Could this tease tie into those rumors saying Harrison Ford is going to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts?

And just like that, the Sokovia Accords are no more…

Earlier in the same episode, She-Hulk made an even more concrete major change to the MCU which theoretically affects every single superhero in the franchise. During the courtroom scene, Matt casually mentions that the “Sokovia Accords have been repealed.” Huh, when did that happen? Sometime since their mention in WandaVision, we guess. It’s strange to think that the huge development that once ruptured the Avengers in two is now so inconsequential it gets undone off-screen.

Forgot Daredevil, Shulkie’s ultimate superhero team-up could happen in the finale

The She-Hulk finale sure has a tough gig in topping this Thursday’s episode, and the only way it might be able to manage it is if it makes this wild fan theory come true. The concept goes that, after all those nods and references to the X-Man, the series is about to feature the MCU debut of Wolverine next week! Hey, we did just get the news that Hugh Jackman is coming back for Deadpool 3. And stranger things have happened in this franchise. I can’t think of any right now, but give me a minute…

Black Panther 2‘s Michaela Coel reveals why she had to join Wakanda Forever

One of the most anticipated new additions set to feature in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Michaela Coel, briefly glimpsed in the recent trailer as Anneka, a former Dorae Milaje member. Coel — who identifies as aromantic — has now revealed that she signed up to the role on the promise that her character was queer, remarking that “it felt important for me to step in and do that role because I know just by my being Ghanaian, Ghanaians will come.”

That’s it for now, Sharedevil shippers, but return tomorrow for your next, no doubt horror-filled, latest batch of Marvel news as Werewolf by Night hits Disney Plus.