Latest Netflix News: As Netflix’s answer to Star Wars outshines the real thing, a controversy magnet defies taste to make a streaming star-turn 

In the last few days, Netflix has gifted its audience with a plethora of renewals and reveals. From release dates to new seasons and even posters, the giant streaming service has dedicated its time to delivering the best possible news to its fans. Even documentaries are receiving attention, especially when they involve the two most contentious stars of the past decade: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. After all, someone had to profit even more from the whole debacle.

Of course, the positive news isn’t limited to existing shows alone. Both live-action and anime productions have been receiving some affection, and the charts provide sufficient proof of their popularity. Animated films and series are also on the cusp of becoming significant revenue sources, as they continue to lure in both adults and children within Netflix’s extensive catalog. A good day for Netflix, indeed.

Depp V Heard is decisively considered peak non-fiction television

Photo via Netflix

Depp V. Heard premiered on the platform on August 16, and even though it’s been about a week since the documentary reached the platform, its skyrocketing popularity shows absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As it appears, the docu-series depicting the trial that shook up the entire entertainment industry is currently the number one series topping the charts in quite literally every single country – with the exception of a handful of countries like South Korea and the Bahamas.

This limited docu-series consists of three 50-minute episodes, which detail the trial process, illuminate the highly-orchestrated social media fracas surrounding it, and ultimately, in the last episode, reveals the verdict. While there are certainly other series to explore over the weekend, it appears that the impact of Depp V. Heard still resonates deeply with most of us.

Cuties is as contentious as it is popular, and somehow, it has made its way back into the charts once more

Image via Netflix

You might not recall the exact details of the original Netflix movie Cuties, but what you likely remember is its less-than-ideal reception. From the moment this film offered its initial promotional glimpses, it garnered as much attention for its controversial content as it did for the backlash it faced. Accused of sexualizing children, the audience’s discontentment with the film was so substantial that the issue reached the Senate, involving none other than Ted Cruz in the process. Quite a situation.

In a rather unexpected and somewhat mysterious turn of events, the movie has managed to find its way back into the Netflix charts. According to statistics from FlixPatrol, Cuties has once again made its way onto the worldwide watch list, despite its meager 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It seems to have become the movie that simply refuses to fade away.

Rebel Moon has sneakily become the Star Wars everyone wished for all along

via IMDb – Chris Strother/Netflix/Chris Strother/Netflix – © 2023 NETFLIX

The current buzz has certainly been centered around the impending release of Ahsoka on Disney Plus. However, while the series garners significant attention from Star Wars fans, Netflix’s Rebel Moon has just unveiled its first trailer, seemingly in response to the massive success of the Star Wars franchise. Notably, due to its lack of connection to the Star Wars universe, this sci-fi space opera is inherently more accessible to a broader audience.

Sharing similar themes and even worlds with Star Wars, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has achieved the positive response that it’s destined for, easily becoming the missing puzzle piece that non-Star Wars fans might need to delve into the realm of sci-fi. With the trailer alone, one might dare wish that even in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars could take a cue from Rebel Moon and finally produce lightsabers as impressive as the upcoming Netflix original.

One Piece‘s live-action just showed its budget with a single detail

via Netflix

With less than a week to go before its long-awaited release, Netflix has truly invested in showing One Piece fans glimpses of what’s to come in the live-action. It has become increasingly noticeable how truly ridiculous the budget for the series was, and there was one detail that clearly made that distinction even more accentuated: the transponder snail.

Every single fan of the manga and anime series knows how utterly whacky One Piece can truly be. One of the many examples of this is the story’s communication devices which are snails. Yup, snails. Transponder snails work as cellphones – taking in the appearance of whoever is using the snail – and even function as cameras. The newly unveiled image from the series was enough evidence that the live-action is promising, especially with the resemblance between the snail and Garp.