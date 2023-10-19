Latest Netflix News: Everyone’s favorite royal show is coming back to Netflix, just in time to fill in the Millie Bobby Brown-shaped hole in the platform

Long time no see, and needless to say, the Netflix treasure trove has been full of surprises for the past week. That is unless some A-list celebrity isn’t hogging all the spotlight (we see you, Jada and Will Smith). Even with all that’s happening in Hollywood, the streaming sphere is always unrelenting, consistently delivering entertainment for our pleasure.

Though it’s tough to narrow down, some of the week’s biggest news includes the highly anticipated return of everyone’s favorite dramatic show depicting the lives of the British Royals and their never-ending world-shattering shenanigans. The weekend was also marked by Millie Bobby Brown admitting that Stranger Things no longer fulfills her acting needs as it once did, but does this mean that the show is over for good? Well, we never claimed that all news was good news.

Image via Netflix

The world of British royalty and politics could fill an entire lifetime of seasons, which is, you know — unsurprising considering their highly contentious yet powerful influence on global history. In this lifetime, perhaps the juiciest bits of information come from the still-existing royalty generations, and what better way to learn some history than with The Crown? Thankfully, Netflix has just announced that the sixth season will be released on November 16. However, the second part will not grace our screens until December 14.

Netflix is still having trouble letting go of Jeffrey Dahmer, but apparently, that’s a good thing

Image via FilmRise

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story made its way onto the streaming giant in 2022, and despite its enormous success, it also carried a burden due to its contentious storytelling tactic. Casting heartthrob Evan Peters as a serial killer might not have been the best idea, but that’s often the Hollywood way.

Nevertheless, the show’s success was so immense that Netflix wasted no time and promptly released My Friend Dahmer, a film adaptation of a graphic novel and memoir by John “Derf” Backderf about his friendship with Dahmer. Unsurprisingly, the movie is already topping the charts, and credit must also go to the outstanding performance by Ross Lynch.

Stranger Things‘ ending looms nearer than ever, and Millie Bobby Brown can’t wait

via Netflix

Everyone has experienced feeling stuck in their lives at some point, and that’s exactly where Millie Bobby Brown finds herself nowadays. The actress candidly shared over the weekend that she’s eager to finally let go of Eleven – the role she’s embodied for almost a decade. As she explained, she’s eager to spread her wings and embark on new adventures in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the Netflix series is currently a barrier to achieving that professional milestone. This is understandable, given that she was just 11 years old when she took on the role, and now, at 19, she’s looking for new challenges.

But what does this mean for the show? Well, not much. Fortunately for Brown, Stranger Things is already expected to conclude its story in the fifth and final season. While the release date is yet to be announced, the English-born actress can hardly wait for the day it all ends, and it will undoubtedly be a bittersweet moment for her.

Code 8: Part II is finally announced after two years of agonizing wait

Image via Elevation Pictures

If you haven’t heard of Code 8 yet, it’s probably because this sci-fi movie has had quite the tumultuous journey. Not because it’s bad – quite the opposite, actually – but because of Netflix initially having the rights to the film, then losing them, and ultimately re-acquiring them. Despite all this, Code 8 boasts an impressive 81 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. To everyone’s surprise, after two agonizing years of waiting, fans can finally expect Code 8: Part II to grace our screens – eventually.

‘Strong Girl-Namsoon’ is this week’s international chart-topper

Image via Netflix

At times, we can’t help but yearn for a good old-school superpower Korean show, and Strong Girl-Namsoon is satisfying that craving for audiences around the world, at least according to the Netflix charts. After all, successful superhero shows shouldn’t be limited to men in spandex (erm, Marvel). Sometimes, these shows can spotlight powerful Korean girls, even if the story is a sequel to an already beloved series – Strong Girl Bong-soon. Undoubtedly, this non-English speaking show has claimed the crown for the week, for the time being. Until Elite comes out, probably