The plot in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to thicken in the wake of the show’s most action-packed episode yet.

The show’s sixth episode set the stage for the long-awaited climax of the season, tugging its interwoven storyline together for what looks to be a spectacular finale arc. It was near-universally declared the best episode yet by viewers, who are celebrating even its more unlikely elements. Like the fact that the show relies on its audience to be intelligent, something that a number of its detractors have a real problem with. They’d like the show to better flesh out its intentions, but not everyone needs a play-by-play.

Even as it reaches the final arc of its first season, however, Rings viewers are left with plenty of questions. Halbrand’s identity has been hotly debated since his first moments on screen, but as the season inches toward a close many viewers are changing their tune. They’re also taking a moment to revel in the glory of an unlikely character, celebrating the far too-rare inclusion of an actually capable henchmen. His follow-through is bad news for Middle-earth, but it sure makes things interesting for viewers.

Rings viewers awed by the appearance of an actually competent minion

Image via Amazon Prime

Henchmen in cinema have a tendency to follow the same bumbling trope, so Rings of Power viewers were shocked to discover the actual competence of Waldreg, one of Adar’s minions. The servant of Sauron is one of the rare humans to be actually eager at the thought of serving his dark master, and proves to be surprisingly capable when given a vital task. Without him, Mount Doom may never have come to be, something that instantly cements him as one of the most impressive minions of all time.

Fans start to believe Halbrand was a false flag all along

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

Halbrand is one of the most divisive characters in Rings of Power. His identity is the constant subject of debate, thanks to his presence as a Rings original. Without clear origins in Tolkien’s works, viewers are convinced that Halbrand’s true identity is linked to the future of Middle-earth. For weeks, theories that he’s Sauron, or a Nazgul, or the King Under the Mountain have overtaken social media, but a new proposal turns former theories on their heads. One fan thinks that Halbrand was, in fact, a plant intended to illustrate a point, forcing viewers to accept how easy it is to be deceived. If so, it’s a sly and fascinating move by the Rings show runners, and likely one that will pay off in future seasons.

History buffs educate Rings detractors confused about battle tactics

Image via Prime Video

Critical viewers have been hard at work since Rings of Power first debuted, dedicating a shocking amount of energy attempting to cut the show down. They’ve overtaken several of the show’s dedicated pages, flooding them with trolling posts and toxic takeaways. As the show proves itself to be increasingly popular, however, they’re struggling to find criticisms that actually make sense. One of the latest attempts at trolling was quickly shut down by viewers with an eye on history, as they tore arguments against the Númenórean charge to pieces.