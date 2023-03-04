Latest Star Wars News: ‘Mandalorian’ moment flashes back to heavily memed sci-fi classic as fans seek Pedro Pascal fix in other media

The Mandalorian fans are still basking in the exciting season 3 premiere. After a two-year break, fans are eager to delve into what future episodes might have in store. The reintroduction of Mando’s only droid friend, the formerly-obliterated assassin IG-11, has fans speculating on the deeper meaning of the droid, and Mando’s metallic appearances and quest for redemption.

The newly appointed Magistrate of Nevarro, Greef Karga’s warm welcome of Din had some drawing parallels between the scene and a popular meme derived from the classic sci-fi movie Predator, which stars Greef’s actor Carl Weathers alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. It seems that the most important thing for most fans is finding a way to satiate their unquenchable thirst for Pedro Pascal. Not to worry, we’ve compiled a list of some of his performances that you may not have found the time (or done the research) to watch yet.

Looking past the shiny visage to see the redeemable muffin beneath

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Season 3’s premiere heavily featured IG-11, the assassin droid-turned-nanny played by Taika Waititi who quickly weaseled his way into viewers’ — and Mando’s — heart. The droid saved Mando’s life on multiple occasions, and finally met his end protecting his comrades by self-destructing and allowing their escape. The return of the character could be a way to mirror the redemption that Mando himself seeks on the surface of Mandalore. With their metal shells, both characters seem a little emotionless, but both are deep down good sentient beings and with The Mandalorian’s storyline heavily focusing on redemption, IG’s return could a solid foil for Din’s quest.

Greef Karga and the handclasp to fix a Galaxy

Image via 20th Century Fox

IG wasn’t the only friend to make a comeback. Greef Karga, former head of the Nevarro bounty hunters guild, made his triumphant return as the Magistrate of the rim planet. His and Mando’s reunion had fans drawing parallels to another sci-fi classic, Predator. It wasn’t set or story that drew the comparison, but rather the epically-manly way the pair clasped hands during their reunion. The moment reminded fans of the now classic meme from the film, which depicts Greef’s actor, Carl Weathers, thrumming vascularly and gripping co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hand while the two men outrageously flex. While the moment didn’t seek to replicate the meme, fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons.

One more shot of the good stuff

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While fans wait with bated breath for the next episode of The Mandalorian, they can surely enjoy more of the talented Pedro Pascal with episodes of HBO’s The Last of Us, which features another version of the reticent father figure. It stars Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pascal as Joel, an unwilling single dad facing apocalyptic landscapes and an impertinent ward. For those who have already started the zombie drama and are still aching for a way to scratch the sexy Chilean itch, we have complied a list of ten Pascal performances you probably haven’t seen yet. The list includes some of his lesser-known earlier performances as well as some of more modern movies that you absolutely must see.