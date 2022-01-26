Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode five.

Disney has just released a new trailer for the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett to announce that it’s now available on their streaming service, though the 14-second clip lacks meaningful content due to spoilers.

As you’ll already know, the latest chapter in Boba Fett’s solo outing surprisingly didn’t feature the legendary mercenary and was instead dedicated to The Mandalorian‘s Din Djarin. To keep this a surprise for fans who haven’t had the chance to catch up with the series yet, Lucasfilm has decided to release a strange 14-second teaser that practically shows nothing of concern or value, begging the question: Why do it in the first place?

As you can see below, the trailer starts off by showing a space transport and ends with the same ship landing on Tatooine and releasing its passengers, not signifying anything in the context of the story or even Star Wars for the uninitiated.

While it’s hilarious that they’ve opted to do this, it’s understandable from a certain point of view. The entire “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian” involved Din Djarin in some capacity, so it’s not like they could find a whole lot of shots that didn’t include the protagonist in them.

Temuera Morrison will probably return as Boba Fett in the upcoming sixth episode, and unless we’re in for bigger surprises next week, Lucasfilm won’t have to resort to cutting up the teaser trailer like that.