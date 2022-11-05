Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes hints at heartache for a Dutton couple as Wes Bentley opens up about his struggle with addiction

Happy Saturday, all you Beth and Kayce Dutton fans out there. After a busy week in the Yellowstone realm, we’re looking back at the most extraordinary moments of last week and the season five red carpet event in New York City.

With just over a week until the new episodes premiere, we’re so close to diving in with John Dutton as he takes on the role of Governor of Montana. Not only will his life change, but those around him will also be taking on new responsibilities as he spends less time at the ranch. Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille are forewarning fans that the road ahead will be difficult while Wes Bentley recently opened up about his personal trials and tribulations. You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie, and let’s ride in.

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille preview a “different” new season

Fans of Kayce and Monica will be glad to hear that the season starts off on a positive note for the couple, which isn’t something they got to enjoy a lot in the past. Yes, they’re a married couple who experience ups and downs together, but it often seems that everything in the world is trying to keep these two apart.

Speaking to TVLine, Asbille revealed that season five will kickstart with a welcome sense of change for Monica and Kayce. However, that happiness will lead to something that is set to monumentally change them.

“It starts off happy, which is strange, but you see a really different Kayce and Monica by the end of the season, with a whole new sense of purpose.”

Grimes gave a bit more insight into the differences and how it seems they’ll be strengthened by the fire, so to speak.

“Something that happens early on once again puts us in a really difficult position, but you see them come together in a way that they haven’t before.”

These two have a lot of love between them, but they’ve experienced a lot on their own, too. For each beautiful moment they share, there’s always been something lurking in the background that threatens their joy. We can’t wait to see how they overcome what dares stand in their way in season five.

Grimes also talked about that line Kayce speaks in season four, you know the one — it caught all of our attention and didn’t let it go. “I saw the end of us,” Kayce exclaimed, and everyone quickly wondered which “us” he was talking about.

Grimes didn’t know at the time either, and he’s not spilling the beans on whether we’ll the mystery will be solved in season five or not.

“There are so many ways that you can interpret that. I asked Taylor Sheridan about it, but he didn’t want to give too much away. He kind of gave me enough to be able to say the line, but he didn’t want to tell me, either.”

Sheridan is weaving a web through each episode of Yellowstone, some complicated, others full of romance, but this one… the mystery around it is something next level.

Wes Bentley credits Robert Downey Jr. for helping him through addiction

Wes Bentley opened up about his past with addiction on the red carpet premiere of Yellowstone‘s fifth season. While talking to Page Six, he said that Robert Downey Jr. was an inspiration for him as he worked through addiction.

Bentley credits the vulnerability and openness of Downey Jr. for being what gave him the motivation to move forward and work through his own darkest places.

“I was in the deepest throes of my addiction and in the worst place and at death’s door, I guess, or at risk of it and I saw him be so bold and brave and open and it saved me. So I thought if I do that too, I can maybe pass that on to somebody else.”

Bentley has been sober since 2009, but his battle with addiction began in the 1999 film American Beauty. He revealed that he just wasn’t prepared for what came along with fame at that time in his life. With the mix of money and status, there was a lot in his path that he’d never faced before, which drew him in.

Bentley’s addition to Yellowstone is one that fans love, and his openness is sure to remind those dealing with their struggles to know they’re not alone.

Yellowstone rewind: Season four, episode two

The second episode of Yellowstone‘s fourth season is called “Phantom Pain,” but there’s nothing unknown about the disturbances happening for fans. It was painful to watch our beloved characters deal with the stress and struggle sans the attacks on the Dutton family, and it was hard to see them continue to stumble.

In this episode, they begin to draw closer to one another through healing and plan their revenge. Well, they’re almost drawing closer. Beth is convinced that Jamie is behind the attacks on her family and it’s not an idea she will shake easily. Speaking of being surprised, Chief Rainwater is dealing with Market Equities in a manner that helps him realize defeating the immense evil with John is one of his best decisions.

Market Equities isn’t just out for Dutton blood; they’re willing to destroy what’s sacred to Rainwater and his people.

We also see Jimmy return to the ranch for the first time since his fall, and with a quote nodding to the title of the episode, he mentions phantom pains. What he’s dealing with is far more complex than that, however, as he has a heart-to-heart with John Dutton about going back on his word.

John takes someone’s word very seriously, and it’s clear that Jimmy’s apology isn’t doing much. You can’t go against what the ranch owner says, and more than that, John feels angry that he was betrayed. What happens next surprises Jimmy because John isn’t giving up on him completely; he’s going to send him to the 6666 Ranch in Texas to learn how to be a cowboy. They’re going to turn Jimmy into the ranch hand John knows he’s capable of becoming and teach him a thing or two in the process. Here’s to a new road for Jimmy and the cowboy he’ll be on the other side of it.