Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes teases a painful future for Monica as Cole Hauser hints at a new role in Sheridan’s universe

Happy Friday, Yellowstone fans, and if you’re floating around on cloud nine today, we don’t blame you. We’re just over a week away from the season five premiere of our favorite cowboy drama and can’t get enough of all things Dutton. From the actors and actresses who breathe life into our favorite characters to the storylines that keep us coming back for more, it’s time to pay homage to the universe that keeps on giving.

In today’s roundup, Luke Grimes is looking forward to the future, although it will be difficult for Monica, as Cole Hauser teases a new role in one of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spinoffs. You know the drill from here: it’s time to take off those tired work boots and put on your weekend wranglers, because we’re going to ride in.

Luke Grimes talks Monica and a difficult season

Luke Grimes is opening up about the future for Kayce and Kelsey Asbille’s Monica as they deal with everything from his vision quest to their upcoming new addition in the fifth season of Yellowstone. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Grimes shares that Yellowstone hinges on the “theatrics” of it all. It’s never overdone, not outplayed, all happens for a fundamental reason, and fits into the story.

“It’s tough. I think the show, the whole thing is the drama. The whole thing is about how much can we put these people through? I think, in this season, it’s Monica for sure. She’s going through some pretty heavy stuff.”

Grimes and Asbille spoke about their joy in creating the series and working with one another in the beauty of Montana, but getting together for the red carpet event was notable, too, especially as it was a nod to the hard work they put into the exciting fifth season.

“I love doing it. I love filming the show. I love being in Montana with all of these amazing people. That’s the biggest perk. One hundred percent, it’s really exciting to be all together in New York and celebrating.”

Does Asbille see a lengthy future playing Monica? She laughed as she revealed that she’d given a lot of her ’20s to the character, but followed it up quickly by replying that she loves playing Monica and will do it for as long as possible. Grimes shared the same sentiment and admits that he is a lot like fans who watch the series: he feels a deep draw to Kayce. “I wanna be Kayce,” Grimes said, echoing our own sentiments. “So I’d do it forever.”

Cole Hauser teases a new role in Sheridan’s universe

Nonchalantly speaking about his goatee, Cole Hauser stated that he changed up the facial hair for an 1883 project, and when ET’s Rachel Smith asked if he cared to elaborate on the part, he smiled and said, “No, ma’am.” So that’s it, the big tease — Hauser has a goatee, and it’s all because he’s going to surprise us all with a role in another one of Sheridan’s projects, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

That doesn’t mean fans should worry about Hauser’s spot as Rip Wheeler; he’s happy to continue playing the rugged yet loving cowboy as long as Sheridan will have him. In fact, he says Sheridan has a unique recipe he’s content with cooking up for a long time. How long should we expect that time to last? “As long as Taylor continues to write like a bad a** that he is,” according to Hauser.

Hauser also shared sentiments similar to those of Grimes and Asbille when they talked about being together in New York for the big premiere. Working together on Yellowstone is one thing, but getting to see the fruits of their labors while all dressed up is something else entirely, and something they each treasure.

“Being here with my family in New York, just the experience of it all. I’m in Montana for six months out of the year, so to come out here and really see the people, and see how much they care about the show, and just be around the acknowledgment, it’s been a pleasure.”

The pleasure is all ours, Mr. Hauser.

Yellowstone rewind: season four, episode one

Yellowstone’s fourth season kicked off with an explosive episode in every sense of the word. With John Dutton’s life in the balance at the end of season three and no one understanding the depth of the attack on Kayce, fans were worried. Beth seemingly survived the bomb that exploded at her office, but that wasn’t a promise that she’d still be alive in season four.

We see Kayce alive and well in the debut episode, but not for long. He’s also under attack, as he realizes that his father’s livelihood was attacked, and it’s a mad dash to find the people responsible. Of course, Kayce ends up being the victim of an attack of his own, and it’s not until we see that John survives (thank God) that Kayce suffers life-altering wounds as well. Jimmy is also in the hospital, No one came out of the attack unscathed, and as Kayce hides in the brush to watch out for his father’s safety, it’s clear that their injuries are mental and emotional as well.

Monica is struggling with the fact that Tate had to take another’s life to save hers, and Beth and Rip are heartbroken with a very personal loss, namely the cabin that John gifted to Rip and the place where they’d made their home. While there are some moments of peace in the opening episode, they’re not plentiful. This episode’s mood and vibe are meant to hurt and make you feel like you’re watching your loved ones as they face losing it all — because they are.

One good thing is that some evil does fall in “Half the Money,” and we have to give the nod to that. We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: you don’t get to attack the Duttons and walk away unscathed. That horrible decision will always haunt you.

Here’s hoping the evil in season five gets the memo.