Netflix Subscribers Are Going Crazy Over The Legend Of Korra’s Arrival

If you’re a Netflix subscriber and looking for some really great content to stream this month, you’re in luck. August has already brought a substantial amount of new movies and shows, and fans of some of the world’s most beloved classics are sure to be most pleased. Huge hits like the Jurassic Park trilogy, Mad Max, and The NeverEnding Story have landed on the platform in recent weeks, and we’re only halfway through the month. But one Nickelodeon show that fans have been particularly hyped for just arrived today, too, and the internet is having quite a positive reaction to it.

Today’s addition of The Legend of Korra has been a long time coming, and now that all 52 episodes are available to watch, you have no reason to not catch up on this well-received follow-up to Avatar: The Last Airbender. It tells the story of Korra, a new Avatar who proves herself to be a powerful successor to The Last Airbender‘s protagonist Aang. Korra’s show was praised for its mature storytelling and compelling characters, making it one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved series.

As such, it’s no surprise that Twitter has erupted with cheers for The Legend of Korra‘s arrival on Netflix. And below, you can check out just some of the reactions.

My daughter just announced: now that #LegendOfKorra is released on Netflix there's no way she's going to be able to do virtual high school. — Dr. Phil Metzger (@DrPhiltill) August 14, 2020

Happy LOK Day! I’ll post the finished version tomorrow night. #LegendOfKorra pic.twitter.com/81dRmVfd0L — kuvira’s hair tie ⛰ Commissions OPEN (@GREAT_UNlTER) August 14, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen: The Legend of Korra has arrived.

A beautifully animated, complex-villains, developed-main-character-filled show.

Praise it, folks.

And don’t hate on it just because it’s not ATLA. #legendofkorra pic.twitter.com/UyrGOsNTDi — Faith Byrd (@artsy_byrd) August 14, 2020

Oh my gosh! I know what I’m binge watching this weekend. I don’t care what anyone says I loved Legend of Korra. Thank you Netflix! #LegendofKorra — MyMuseIsBTS (@MyMuseIsBTS1) August 14, 2020

So like its Korra day cause it got released on netflix ✌🏻 Not in my country but anyways STAN KORRA. Ive waited until today to post this fanart jsndndj #LegendofKorra pic.twitter.com/4TGeI9GVzq — 𝙠𝙖𝙞𝙩 💫|| commissions open 📌 (@fivelbrig) August 14, 2020

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Art Reveals An Older, More Mature Aang 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, that’s not all that landed on Netflix today. If you’re not into The Legend of Korra, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new superhero flick Project Power is garnering a lot of attention after debuting this morning, too. It’s doing fairly well with critics right now as well and is certainly worth a watch.

But if you’re still struggling to find something to flip on, you can always head through here to check out everything else that’s coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of August. Suffice it to say, there should be something for everyone.