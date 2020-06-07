Legends Of Tomorrow Star Shares Goodbye Message Following Exit

Legends of Tomorrow said goodbye to another of its long-running cast members in its recent season 5 finale. Maisie Richardson-Sellers has been a regular on the Waverider since season 2, pulling double duty as two separate characters, but the actress has elected to step away from the show to focus on new opportunities.

Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of thanks to her fans, co-stars and the Legends production team for making her stint in the Arrowverse so enjoyable.

“I have loved every moment of bringing Amaya and Charlie to life these past 4 years,” Richardson-Sellers began in her caption, which was paired with a promo image of herself as Charlie. “The most special crew we could ever hope for, through all the long hours, you kept me smiling and created such a strong sense of family and support. The writers and post production team, what a world you have created! Thank you for always taking risks, your vivid imaginations and passion radiate through all that you do phenomenally. The fans, meeting some of you and seeing your kindness, openness and generosity of spirit online, you are such an inspiration to me. Thank you all. Stay strong, weird and wild.”

Legends Of Tomorrow Images Bring In More Historical Villains 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As fans will know, Richardson-Sellers joined the cast in season 2 as Amaya Jiwe AKA Vixen. She travelled through time with the gang until she returned to her own place in the 1940s in the season 3 finale. In that same episode, Charlie was introduced – a fugitive shapeshifter who copied Amaya’s form. In season 5, Charlie was then revealed to be one of the Greek Fates, Clotho. After helping the Legends defeat her evil sister Lachesis, she elected to settle down in 1970s London to pursue a punk rock career.

The actress is the third regular to leave the series this same season, following Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford being written out earlier in the run when their characters, Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk, got married. Unlike Richardson-Sellers, though, that wasn’t the pair’s decision and they’ve since admitted to being hurt by how their exit was handled by the production team.

The season 5 finale saw Sara Lance abducted by aliens and we’ll find out what’s next in the crazy lives of the Waverider crew when Legends of Tomorrow returns sometime in 2021. Until then, though, feel free to share your favorite Richardson-Sellers moments in the comments section below.