Liam Neeson Reportedly Returning For Qui-Jon Jinn Disney Plus Series

If Liam Neeson does plan on keeping his word this time and actually step away from the action thrillers that have been his bread and butter for over a dozen years, then a huge gap is instantly going to open up his schedule. After all, barely a year has passed since Taken was first released in 2008 where he hasn’t appeared in at least one movie that requires him to wield a gun, and his next two efforts The Ice Road and Blacklight are very much cut from the same cloth.

For whatever reason, Seth MacFarlane maintains that Neeson is actually hilarious despite his stoic and grizzled screen persona, and wants him to star in a Naked Gun reboot, so maybe a move into comedy could be the next step. However, ever since Disney Plus became the new home of the Star Wars franchise, the actor has continually been linked with a return as Qui-Gon Jinn.

At various points, Neeson has both said that he’s not interested in reprising the role but has also refused to rule it out, although one thing that’s made abundantly clear anytime he gets asked about Star Wars is that he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on. Not only could he not remember several of the projects he’d lent his voice to, but he even thought the entire series had ended.

However, a new rumor claims that Qui-Gon Jinn will be getting his own solo series on Disney Plus, filling in his backstory before The Phantom Menace. Obviously, Neeson is 68 years old so if he is to star in a show, then they’d either need the best makeup team in the business or they’d have to recast the part and use him to bookend the narrative. Of course, this is far from the first time we’ve heard something similar, so it’s best not to get too carried away at the thought of the legendary Jedi making a comeback just yet.