Lioness TV show free live streams: Where to watch Season 2 premiere without cable

Fans don’t have to wait much longer to see their favorite women in the special operations forces back on the small screen. The second season of Lioness, starring Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, and Morgan Freeman, drops on Paramount Plus on Oct. 27.

Photo via Paramount Plus

The show, executive produced by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, focuses on undercover women in special operations forces working to assassinate bad guys. Without giving away too many spoilers, the second season centers around issues on the American and Mexican border, where the cartels’ actions threaten Americans’ safety.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana star as two U.S. undercover agents in a female operative program loosely based on the CIA. They are also both executive producers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Lioness, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Premiere date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

Lioness premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Viewers can stream the show on Paramount+ for free without cable. The new season will launch with two episodes in the U.S. and internationally.

“I like taking myself to extremes”

Saldana, who’s known for her roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar, told CBS News that she gave it her all in her role as Joe, a tough CIA operative. “I like surprising myself. I like taking myself to these extremes to see if I can pull them off,” she said.

The actress said that if she had to recommend a show to someone who’d never seen her act before, she would suggest that they watch Avatar or Lioness. Avatar is a no-brainer, because it’s Avatar. “And I would say Lioness, because it was an experience where you had a very seasoned writer-producer that saw me,” Saldana told Collider. “And it’s not like, ‘Oh yeah, you’ll do.’ It’s more like, No, I’ll write this for you and I really want it to work out, and I want you to feel proud of it.”

She continued, “The experience was extremely collaborative as much as Taylor Sheridan allows you to collaborate. But it was extremely collaborative, and it was a wonderful experience.”

While the premiere of the new season is just a few days away, the stars of the show have already walked the red carpet to celebrate the new season. Kidman attended the premiere party at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Wearing a halter-style look from Bottega Veneta’s spring 2025 collection paired with white Christian Louboutin heels, the actress got emotional when talking about her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who recently passed away.

“I wish my mama was here,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here. It’s been hard.”

Is there a trailer for Lioness Season 2?

Yes, there is a trailer for Lioness Season 2.

Meet the cast of Lioness

Zoe Saldana as Joe

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade

Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins

Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos

Jill Wagner as Bobby

Dave Annable as Neil

LaMonica Garrett as Tucker

James Gordan as Two Cups

Michael Kelly as Bryon Westfield

Martin Donovan as Errol Meade

Austin Hebert as Randy

Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina Carrillo

MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios produce the series, which is executive-produced by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan. Other producers include David C. Glasser, Saldana, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

