Watch: Netflix Announces Locke & Key Season 2 With New Teaser

Fans of Netflix’s Locke & Key rejoice, as the streaming giant has officially confirmed that the show will return for a second season (watch the announcement in the tweet below). The series, based on the long-running comics of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, quickly picked up a dedicated fanbase on the platform and was always expected to be renewed for more.

The news will no doubt be a vindication for showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, who finally managed to get the project off the ground on Netflix after a prolonged and painful gestation period. This incarnation of the show actually began development as a Hulu series, only for them to decide to pass on it and Netflix to scoop it up. Given the positive reaction to the adaptation, Hulu may now be regretting their decision.

Cuse and Averill released a statement showing their happiness at the news, stating:

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators. We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

Netflix were similarly sunny, with their VP of original programming Brian Wright saying:

“We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill and the entire creative team have in store for season two.”

So, what could season 2 hold for the show? Well, the first season loosely adapted the first comic arc “Welcome to Lovecraft,” so perhaps the second season will take inspiration from “Head Games,” the second comic arc. This centered around the discovery of the “head key,” which allows them to manipulate people’s memories.

Cuse and Averill have stated that their ambition is for a four season story, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they take some inspiration from each of the nine comic arcs currently written. In any case, here’s hoping they get their chance to tell the full story, because Locke & Key is head and shoulders above many Netflix shows.