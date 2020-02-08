Netflix Has Reportedly Already Greenlit Locke & Key Seasons 2 And 3

We’ve finally received an adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s Locke & Key, courtesy of Netflix, and while nothing’s officially set in stone just yet, we’re now hearing from our sources that the streaming site are happy enough with the initial order of ten episodes to greenlight a second and third season. Given Netflix’s past record of investing in at least a few years of their original series, this shouldn’t come as a particular surprise, but represents excellent news for fans of the comics and the recently released show.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Bill Murray would return in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – Netflix have already committed to a season 2 and 3 internally, but are just waiting to make an official announcement until they see the initial reaction to the series, which premiered yesterday on the platform. The early nature of this news also isn’t unusual, with CBS All Access giving Star Trek: Picard a second season pretty much as that show was wrapping production before officially announcing it later on.

From what we’ve managed to catch of Locke & Key so far, the series captures the tone and particularly the menace of Hill and Rodriguez’s source material and certainly has a lot of plot to work with over several more seasons. Not to mention that the show’s writers have already said they’ve begun mapping out season 2 as they wait for the official order to come down from Netflix.

Of course, we almost received a Fox adaptation as far back as the 2010-11 television season, as well as ambitious plans for a movie trilogy which sadly didn’t come to pass. The current version of Locke & Key though has been in-development for several years and was at Hulu before being picked up to series at Netflix, who likely saw the crossover potential with fans of The Haunting of Hill House and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

We’d be happy to see more of Locke & Key given the quality of the original comics run and while plans can always change down the road, these are the same sources who also told us that National Treasure 3 was in development months ago and that Transformers is being rebooted, both of which we now know to be true. So, it seems likely that we’ll be getting the official nod from Netflix on seasons 2 and 3 sooner rather than later. Watch this space for more.