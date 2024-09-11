‘Locked in’: So um, a ‘Survivor’ castaway plans to pick his season 47 bestie based on that person’s hair? Yeah.

31-year-old athlete marketing manager TK Foster definitely has the athleticism needed to be successful on Survivor, but does he have the strategic and social prowess to bring home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize at the end of Survivor 47? Signs point to no…

Although TK sounds like a great person inside and out — overcoming a great deal of adversity in the first few decades of his life, “from his dad going to prison at a very young age, to being diagnosed with a kidney disease that almost killed him” — it looks like he may not have his eyes on the prize as far as his Survivor stint goes, making some major mistakes before the game even begins.

In a pre-show interview with reality television reporter Mike Bloom at Parade, TK admitted to being a “recent convert to Survivor,” failing to know the ins and outs of the Emmy Award-winning series. Based on the things he had to say in his interview, one of his shortcomings is definitely knowing what to look for when choosing his closest ally, deciding to base his loyalties in the game off of hairstyles, rather than whether or not they can actually be an asset. How wild is that?

TK sang like a bird when asked the question “What good vibes have you been picking up from people in the preseason?” by Bloom. Admitting that nobody had been “throwing him off,” he then honed in on one woman in particular who he had been admiring from afar, wanting to align with her due to the fact that they both have locks:

“I already told myself I was going to do this. If there was anybody else here who had locks like I did, I was immediately going to make that one of the things to turn into something… I already got our [alliance] name. We’re going to be “Locked In,” so we’re good to go. I’m just ready to work with her, if I can.”

Cross-referencing this description with the Survivor 47 cast photos, it looks like the only woman he could be referring to is 32-year-old IT consultant Aysha Welch. Starting out on different tribes — with TK on Tuku and Aysha on Lavo — could this alliance come together at the merge, or perhaps at a tribe-swap? We will just have to wait and see what the show has in store…

Nevertheless, to see whether or not TK Foster brings home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize at the end of Survivor 47 — with the help of Aysha Welch, of course — catch season 47 of the hit competition series this fall via CBS (with next-day streaming on Paramount Plus), beginning with a supersized premiere episode on September 18. Needless to say, our DVRs are set and our premiere party is already planned.

