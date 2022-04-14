‘Loki’ being submitted to the Emmys, but not in the categories you’d expect

Loki and its star Tom Hiddleston are being submitted for Emmy consideration, but not in the categories you would expect. Last year, Marvel’s WandaVision kicked off the House of Ideas’ streaming content with a bang by following up its critical acclaim with a whopping 23 nominations at the Emmys — earning a place in all of the key Limited Series categories. But will any of the three live-action MCU shows that are eligible this year do the same?

Well, Loki won’t as it’s not being submitted in the Limited Series categories. According to Variety, the time-travelling six-part show is actually being entered into the race as a drama series. The original plan was to submit Loki alongside Hawkeye and Moon Knight for Outstanding Limited Series, however this has proved impossible due to the season finale’s post-credits scene, which included a message reading “Loki will return in season 2.”

Image via Disney Plus

This confirmation of a second run means that Loki cannot be counted as a limited series, unlike the standalone WandaVision. As per the Television Academy regulations, to compete in those categories a program “must tell a complete, non-recurring story, and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

With the Limited Series category barred, Disney had either the drama or comedy routes left open to them. However, they elected to submit the show as a drama given the overcrowded comedy categories this year. Having said that, Loki and Hiddleston may still face some stiff competition from dramatic heavy-hitters like Succession and Better Call Saul.

Also starring Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Loki is thought to be gearing up to start shooting its second season soon. Following the shocking events of the finale, this will likely see Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror — who’s also appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — take on a bigger role. Marvel fans, meanwhile, suspect Hiddleston’s God of Mischief might show up for a cameo in Doctor Strange 2.