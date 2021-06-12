Loki Confirms That The Trickster Knew Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame Secret

Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist was a truly audacious plan: heading back to key MCU events borrow that timeline’s Infinity Stones. Most of the ‘past’ characters were completely oblivious to this, though a notable exception was Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One, who quickly surmised what was up. But in Loki we now know that the god of mischief also recognizes shenanigans when he sees them.

During the opening flashback to Avengers: Endgame (which itself was a flashback to The Avengers) we saw Loki escape with the Tesseract. He didn’t get far, having been apprehended soon after by the Time Variance Authority. But, while trying to justify his actions, he explained that he “only came into possession of the Tesseract because they traveled through time.” The key to figuring this out was:

“Trust me, you can smell the cologne on two Tony Starks.”

Aside from confirming that Stark is a longtime fan of Axe Body Spray, this also means he almost instantly deduced the only way there could possibly be two Tony Starks is that there’s time travel trickery afoot. Later in the episode, Loki proudly says he’s extremely intelligent and to be fair, figuring out the time heist confirms that.

Perhaps the one major wrinkle with the first episode was that the TVA skated over the Avengers’ own screwing with time. Their justification was that the Sacred Timeline foretold all that stuff and Captain America returning each Infinity Stone to its original place must have helped. Even so it seems quite unfair that they can do all that while Loki is sentenced to death for merely teleporting across the world. He didn’t even time travel!

I’m betting upcoming episodes of Loki will take us back to other key moments in the MCU history whether we’ve seen them in previous movies or not. Fingers crossed, and see you next Wednesday.