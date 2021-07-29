Loki Director Says She Wanted To Normalize His Sexuality

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Loki made Tom Hiddleston’s trickster canonically bisexual and gender fluid, and while there were a huge volume of fans celebrating the news on social media, there was the inevitable subsection that cried foul about the dreaded woke mob ruining everything.

Clearly, those folks aren’t too familiar with some of the wilder aspects of Norse mythology, which makes Loki enjoying the company of both men and women look positively quaint. We’re talking about someone who turned himself into a horse and ended up getting pregnant, which caused him to give birth to an eight-legged steed called Slepnir, which is technically MCU canon after Odin’s mount was seen in the first Thor.

At another point, he even went so far as to father three children with a giantess that turned out to be a snake, a wolf and a zombie, so falling in love with a variant of himself or admitting that he’s bisexual is pretty tame by the standards of the God of Mischief.

New Loki Character Posters Reveal A Multitude Of Variants 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a new interview, Loki director Kate Herron revealed that she wanted to normalize his sexuality and acknowledge it during his first heart-to-heart with Sylvie, to further the idea that these two characters rarely got a chance to show their true feelings to anyone, having been so focused or consumed by either greed or revenge.

“When I joined, it was very important to me, and it was important to the team and everyone. I think the main thought was really just about finding the right place for it and the right way to acknowledge it. And the train felt appropriate just because it’s kind of, you know, it’s weird to say, but it’s almost like a first date, right? Both these characters are kind of baring their souls and getting to know each other and being more honest about themselves. It just felt like, well, she’s trying to work him out and get to know him. So it felt like that’s the appropriate place to do it, really. And I think beyond that, it was just important that it was just, how to explain it? It’s almost just kind of said. Like how if someone asked me, I would just be very matter of fact about it. And I think that was also important as well. It was just normalizing it, I guess would be how I would say it.”

At the end of the day, Loki‘s bisexuality didn’t factor into the show’s narrative one iota, so the pearl-clutchers got themselves worked up over nothing. It was still a significant moment for the MCU as whole, though, which fits the company’s remit of placing a greater emphasis on diversity and representation than ever before.