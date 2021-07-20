Loki Draws Record MCU Season Finale Audience On Disney Plus

Disney made the surprising decision a couple of weeks ago to reveal exactly how much money Black Widow made from Premier Access sales, a rarity when all of the major combatants in the streaming wars are notoriously secretive when it comes to concrete numbers and official data. Many insiders and analysts believe the move was made just in the off-chance it didn’t perform to expectations at the box office, but normal and secretive service has resumed in regards to the Loki finale.

In fact, the Mouse House has never revealed how many subscribers have been watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto the small screen, but third party service Samba TV has been doing its best to fill in some of the gaps. The latest information to come from the aggregator is that the Season 1 conclusion drew in a record audience for the finale of the franchise’s episodic adventures.

Tom Hiddleston’s solo series was already touted as scoring the largest MCU premiere ever on the platform, with an estimated 2.5 million Samba-enabled TVs checking out the premiere, with the latest information offering that 1.9 million watched the sixth and final episode across the first five days it was available to stream.

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

That’s a lot higher than the 1.4 million to tune into WandaVision‘s ending, as well as the 1.7 million that saw Sam Wilson suit up as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s finale, but a drop of 600,000 viewers between the opening and closing chapters of Loki is still a noteworthy development in itself.

Of course, these are far from official figures when Disney Plus boasts over 100 million subscribers globally and Samba TV’s sample size is limited to a few million, but it’s an interesting insight nonetheless.