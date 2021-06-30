Loki Episode 4 Confirms That Vampires Exist In The MCU

There’s an awful lot to unpack following this week’s episode of Loki, which came after last Wednesday’s installment focused much more on character-building as opposed to furthering the plot, so the two tricksters had a huge amount of narrative ground to cover in less than an hour.

We got a cameo from Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif, more of the burgeoning bromance between Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief and Owen Wilson’s Mobius, and the seams of the Time Variance Authority are officially starting to come apart. Not only is Mobius in support of Loki’s theory that everyone who works for the TVA is a kidnapped variant, but more dissenters have broken rank to the dismay of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer.

If that still wasn’t enough, Mobius referenced his love of jet skis before being pruned, although it would be safe to imagine we haven’t seen the last of him quite yet, one fan theory was paid off by the revelation that the Timekeepers aren’t dwelling in the bowels of TVA headquarters, and the show’s first credits stinger finally revealed Richard E. Grant flanked by an entire squad of Lokis.

One throwaway line of dialogue in Loki that was quickly glossed over could have a major impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, after Mobius casually confirmed that vampires exist somewhere out there in the Sacred Timeline. Of course, that’s hardly a surprise when we know Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot is on the way, but it at least indicates that it’s not going to be a shocking reveal to every character when hordes of the bloodsucking undead decide to make their presence felt, which admittedly might not be for a while.