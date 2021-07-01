Loki Fans Are Losing It Over [SPOILERS] Return

Today’s latest episode of Loki was the biggest of the show so far for numerous reasons. It revealed the truth about the Time Keepers, it it introduced a multiverse of Lokis and it also pitched a Loki/Sylvie romance (controversially, as it happens). In amongst everything else that was squeezed in, it’s easy to forget that it also brought back a major MCU character not seen in years. Namely, Lady Sif, with Jaimie Alexander reprising her role as the Asgardian warrior for a fun cameo.

Once he’s recaptured by the TVA, Tom Hiddleston’s trickster is thrown into a time loop prison, forced to replay a particularly (physically) painful memory from his past on repeat. Specifically, he was trapped reliving the moment Sif kicked and slapped him after he cut off her hair for a laugh over and over. It was a hilarious scene and also pretty significant as it marks Alexander’s first Marvel appearance since an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2015.

Fans went wild over her cameo, then. It turns out there are a lot of folks who’ve been missing Sif in the MCU.

OH MY GOD LADY SIF FINALLY IT'S BEEN SO LONG #Loki pic.twitter.com/Fj0T7R3ARi — Jack (-_•) // loki spoilers (@captaincupkicks) June 30, 2021

SIF OMG I MISSED YOU !!! pic.twitter.com/bQtQWAkM1U — tann ⋆ V O T E ' L O K I ͛ (@tannsxtom) June 30, 2021

NOT SIF BEING BACK THROUGH A TIME LOOP 😭 pic.twitter.com/K962mQUF7l — Ren (@wandasolsen) June 30, 2021

It’s adorable that Loki was almost as pleased to see Sif again as the fans.

// #LokiSpoilers LADY SIF??? I DIDN'T EXPECT TO SEE YOU HI ALSO THE WAY LOKI WAS EXCITED TO SEE SIF IMMA CRY pic.twitter.com/p814oQKdNS — Lᴜᴄɪᴅ ⁸⁺⁷𓆉|| ४ ᴸᵒᵏᶦ ᵐʸ ᵇᵉˡᵒᵛᵉᵈ🧋 (@bobafilecorrupt) June 30, 2021

Well, technically, Sif was more the Dormammu in this situation…

lady sif in episode 4: pic.twitter.com/kPVXJCiw3P — sonia ☂ loki era (@starklcki) June 30, 2021

Here’s a fun fact: Loki cutting Sif’s hair as a prank is pulled from Norse mythology.

– LOKI CUTTING LADY SIF’S HAIR AS A PRANK- // NORSE MYTHOLOGY pic.twitter.com/3gYLwLpg6o — kaz (@lokisdualblades) June 30, 2021

Remember, Alexander is returning again for Thor: Love and Thunder, so this cameo acted as a fun precursor to her proper comeback.

seeing lady sif come back to the mcu got me INSANELY hyped for thor love and thunder pic.twitter.com/mrTSEo8g1o — isabella (@agathascoven) June 30, 2021

Petition to rename it the Lady Sif Cinematic Universe.

The mystery of where Sif has got to has been bugging fans since she was MIA from Thor: Ragnarok. Unfortunately, this Loki cameo didn’t reveal the answer, but it did act as a reminder that we’ll soon be seeing her again in the present in Love and Thunder, when that debuts next spring. In the meantime, Loki continues next week on Disney Plus.