Loki Will Reportedly Feature Big MCU Cameos In The Future

Disney Plus series Loki may have spliced in some footage from past Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World, but it’s been light on cameos and direct references to the franchise’s events since the first episode drew to a close.

Instead, the focus has shifted towards the dynamic between Tom Hiddleston’s trickster and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, who appear to be forming a connection after spending the early part of this week’s installment actively trying to murder and sabotage each other. Based on the reactions of the fanbase, the show is onto a real winner with the odd couple duo, but it’s all going to tie back into the overarching narrative of Phase Four eventually.

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After all, creator Michael Waldron came right out and said that Loki has major ramifications for the MCU at large, which is hardly shocking when there’s at least two multiversal blockbusters on the way and the Sacred Timeline is currently in a state of disarray. We’ve now heard from our sources- the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in the works long before it was confirmed – that future seasons of Loki will provide more connective tissue by bringing in some major players for cameo appearances.

So far, the Disney Plus roster has been relatively light on established faces, with plans to have Doctor Strange drop by WandaVision getting abandoned during the writing process, while Don Cheadle’s Rhodey was in one scene of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s premiere. It’s been a deft blend between the old and new, then, but Loki‘s time travel elements mean that the door is open to almost anybody past, present and future.