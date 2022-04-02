If you’re not familiar with the work of filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, then you will be fairly soon, with the distinctive directors set to make a mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe when their episodes of Moon Knight arrive in just a couple of weeks.

After that, the minds behind acclaimed mind-bending existential genre films like Resolution, The Endless, Synchronic, and two installments of canceled Netflix series Archive 81 will be sticking around the world’s biggest and most popular franchise, having signed on to spearhead season 2 of Loki.

It was only a matter of time before Benson and Moorhead were given the opportunity to strut their stuff in the blockbuster arena, with Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector and Tom Hiddleston’s trickster the ideal conduit for their established style and penchant for atmospheric unexpectedness.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair weren’t at liberty to divulge any Loki details, but they’re nonetheless hyped to be sticking with the MCU for the foreseeable future.

“But we can’t be more superlative about how wonderful the experience of working with Marvel has been. There’s no one with a gun telling us to say that. It has been amazing. They are the greatest collaborators. It would be weird to say that it’s like having a great boss because we didn’t feel like we had a boss. It was just a bunch of friends getting together to make something as cool as they possibly could. So we’re just incredibly happy that we get to continue that. Of course, we’re still going to keep making independent films as well. We’re going to be going back and forth, but it’s just so wonderful to play around on this playground. Coming to work is very, very nice, and the people are good people. They’re all really smart, and they’re all just trying their absolute best to do one thing: to tell a story really well.”

The Disney Plus expansion has given the MCU the ability and freedom to take bigger swings than ever before, something Benson and Moorhead have already promised for Moon Knight, so we can’t wait to see what they bring to the table when Loki returns.