Loki May’ve Been Spotted On The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set

Both Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are currently in full production. The two shows (and WandaVision) will be jewels in the Disney+ crown, set to fulfil Kevin Feige’s promise of bringing the fully-fledged MCU to the streaming service. And now we’ve seen a shot from one of their sets that may indicate that Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will cross over with one another.

The source of the image is Twitter user @hometoharryx, who claims that it matches footage previously seen from the Loki set (though others are sure it’s from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and that the two characters seen in it are Bucky and Loki.

Check it out below and see what you think:

Honestly, I think this is some very wishful thinking. It’s an awfully blurry picture taken from a long way away, and just because someone in it superficially resembles Tom Hiddleston doesn’t necessarily mean it’s him. Indeed, some have already identified the long-haired man as actor Desmond Chiam, who has a similar hairstyle.

On top of that, the tone of the two shows simply don’t seem compatible with one another. Everything we’ve heard about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier indicates a grounded (relatively speaking) story about Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes facing off against John Walker/US Agent to become the new Captain America. Meanwhile Loki seems like it’ll be a time-traveling, dimension-hopping caper showcasing the trickster god’s escapades after he escaped with the Space Stone during Avengers: Endgame.

While it’d be possible to crossover those two concepts, it doesn’t feel like a natural fit to me. What do you think, though? Am I being too skeptical and does this picture really show Loki and Bucky? If you have good reason to believe this is actually a Loki/The Falcon and the Winter Soldier crossover, let us know in the comments.