New Loki Theory Says The Show May Revisit Past MCU Movies

Despite already having been killed off a couple of times already, it takes a lot more than that to keep the Asgardian God of Mischief down, and Loki will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the star of his own Disney Plus series that won’t impact the franchise’s main timeline, with events picking up after the title character escaped with the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist.

Kevin Feige has all-but-confirmed the fan favorite for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well, and based on the very few details we know about the spinoff series, it makes sense that the two might cross paths given how heavily alternate realities are set to feature in both. Furthermore, a new fan theory now speculates that not only is Loki going to hop across various time periods, but the show might even revisit earlier entries in the MCU for good measure.

According to ScreenRant, Loki could travel to moments in his own history to tip the scales of fate in his favor, especially when he’s rumored to be on the run from the Time Variance Authority. This creates almost infinite possibilities that range from him trying to gather the rest of the Infinity Stones for himself to usurping the throne of Asgard much more successfully having learned from his past mistakes.

The 2012 version of Loki that escapes is also both aware of the existence of the Avengers and in the employ of Thanos, which could drastically alter his personal goals now that he’s seen how the Mad Titan’s army is handily defeated by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Any alterations he makes to the past could also have a drastic effect on the future, which may directly inform Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Thor: Love and Thunder, tying the Disney Plus shows even closer to the movies.

Given the chaos he’s already caused in the MCU, one guarantee is that no matter where Loki ends up, he’s going to create as much mayhem as he can in an effort to try and gain as much power as possible.