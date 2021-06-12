The Lost Boys Star Still Pushing For Frog Brothers TV Show

Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys was never intended to launch a franchise, but it ended up happening anyway, even if it did take two decades for it to come to fruition. The 1987 original remains a cult classic almost 35 years after its release, and had a huge influence on reinventing vampires as much younger and sexier than their typically stuffy depictions.

It also boasted a cast packed with present and future stars including Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Bill & Ted‘s Alex Winter and the duo of Coreys Haim and Feldman. The latter would eventually get around to Lost Boys: The Tribe in 2008, but Haim was limited to one scene in the closing credits of the movie after turning up for his cameo in no condition to perform due to his well-publicized personal issues.

Two years later, The Thirst delivered another VOD follow up starring Feldman, and in the years since he’s regularly campaigned for a spinoff series for Frog brothers Edgar and Alan with longtime friend and Lost Boys alum Jamison Newlander, and in a new interview it sounds as though he still hasn’t given up.

“Not only can I imagine it, my friend, that’s something I know my dear brother in arms [Newlander] has been creatively trying to come up with a scenario for quite some time actually. He’s quite dedicated, I think, to coming up with some form of a Frog Brother vehicle. I don’t know what it is. But I’m leaving that to him. He’s the creative mind but i know he’s definitely got some ideas.”

An episodic twist on The Lost Boys has been attempted already, with plans for an ambitious seven-season anthology yielding a pilot directed by Twilight‘s Catherine Hardwicke, which ultimately wasn’t picked up in 2019. A year later, The CW also passed on a second pilot despite putting the property at the top of their to-do list as early as the summer of 2016. The latest we heard came in May 2020 where the retooled pilot may yet come back under consideration, but if it falls through for a third time then maybe the network will give Feldman a call.