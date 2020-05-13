The CW’s Lost Boys TV Show Has Run Into More Trouble

The CW’s take on The Lost Boys appears to be cursed. The show is intended to be a contemporary TV reboot of the classic 1987 movie, giving us sexy young vampires looking dead cool, having sexy blood-sucking times and floating extremely creepily in a pretty resort town. What could go wrong? Well, quite a lot, as it turns out.

The show had recently begun shooting a pilot episode, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to shut the production down. But material was filmed and The CW executives have now had an opportunity to review the footage, and it seems they’re not particularly enthused with what they’ve seen.

As such, it’s being reported that The Lost Boys is being “rolled,” meaning it’ll be now be reevaluated as a prospect for the 2021/22 season. This may indicate that when lockdown restrictions lift, the show won’t be heading back before the cameras right away and may face yet more retooling.

Many of you will remember that this latest pilot is The CW’s second try at a Lost Boys show. Last year, they cast and shot a pilot episode starring Rio Mangini, Sarah Hay, Del Zamora, Cheyenne Haynes, Haley Tju, Tyler Posey and Kiele Sanchez. But, as is the nature of many pilot episodes, it didn’t come together in the way they had hoped. The CW explained that while they “loved” Heather Mitchell’s script, “not all elements in the pilot came together in the execution, including casting.”

Despite the multiple setbacks and false starts, it seems that the network still has faith in the concept of a Lost Boys TV show. That said, it’s now been in development since the 2016/17 season and has gone through multiple creative revisions. So, if they don’t get it right on their next try, it may be the last roll of the dice.