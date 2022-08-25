Are ‘Love is Blind’ season 2 stars Kyle and Deepti dating?

This week Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming Love is Blind “After the Altar” special, to check in on the season 2 pod couples to see where everyone is at in the six months since the sophomore season of the popular dating reality series premiered.

But unfortunately, special or no special, we already knew that the two season 2 couples who actually said their I-do’s — Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson —have both decided part ways after less than a year of marriage. But even in light of the breakup news, the burning question on everyone’s mind doesn’t involve one of the season 2 pod couples, but two contestants who may or may not have gotten together after their season filmed.

Deepti Vempati, 31, and Kyle Abrams, 29, both became engaged to other people during the course of their season, but Kyle never made it down the aisle with shady hairstylist Shaina Hurley and … well, we all know what happened between Deepti and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee.

During the reunion, Kyle made a startling confession that he wished he would have proposed to Deepti instead of Shaina.

“The biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me. That’s what I learned the most. I fucked up,” Kyle admitted during the reunion special. “I should have tried harder for you. I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me. And I do — that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

But perhaps it wasn’t too late for them, after all?

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams’ possible relationship timeline

Kyle first began fanning dating rumors on March 3, 2022, with a cryptic TikTok post just one day before the reunion special dropped. In the short video, he filmed himself in selfie mode, inching the camera just off to the right to reveal Deepti standing just out of frame, and then quickly turning the camera back to himself and smirking. Since then, Deepti has made regular appearances in content posted to his account — as Kyle does her own account.

Deepti also gushed about Kyle in a Vulture interview published the same day the reunion special dropped.

“A lot of people don’t know that Kyle and I had a really deep connection in the pods,” she explained. “He was my No. 2 person, so it wasn’t out of the blue. We do have this foundational bond. It was heartwarming and so sweet to hear.”

Following Kyle’s reunion confession, he and Deepti began being spotted around Chicago, where the second series was filmed. On March 9, Kyle and Deepti were seen walking around the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood in footage obtained by TMZ. And while they weren’t holding hands, sources who witnessed them noted that they apparently looked very coupley.

The following month, on April 14, TMZ’s cameras caught up with the pair out in West Hollywood, though they kept mum on the nature of their relationship.

Though they continued to pop up on one another’s social media accounts, by June, Deepti was still aloof regarding the nature of her relationship with Kyle.

“I can’t really say too much about that,” Deepti told E! News in early June, when asked for an update. “We have curated such a great friendship. I guess you guys will just have to wait and see what happens with our story.”

So are Kyle and Deepti together or not?

At the time of this writing, it’s presently unclear whether Kyle and Deepti are together — despite the fact that all signs certainly point to yes. Though the couple’s status was teased in the trailer for the upcoming reunion special, if they are indeed together, they’re playing it very close to the chest.

“Deepti and Kyle care for one another,” voiceovers Danielle in the clip. “But after Shake, she doesn’t deserve to go through that heartbreak again.

“I just want to be around him all the time, honestly,” Deepti says in the trailer. “If we take it there, it could be the best thing ever,” she later tells Kyle. “But what if it doesn’t work out?

It sure seems that all will be told when Love is Blind season 2 “After the Altar” premieres on Netflix on Sept. 16.