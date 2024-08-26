‘Love is Blind UK’: Which couples are still together?

The long-awaited weddings from season 1 of Love is Blind UK finally aired, and there were more than a few shocking twists. As is always the case, internet sleuths followed the season from start to finish, trying to dig up information about which couples have stood the tests of time and the real world. Now that we know who said “I do,” and who didn’t, it’s time to find out who stayed together after the altar, and which relationship didn’t make it. Here’s all the information on which of the couples are still together.

Steven and Sabrina

Kicking off with the fan-favorite couple that said “I do” at the altar, there wasn’t a doubt in anyone’s mind that Steven and Sabrina would tie the knot. After all, they had one of the most conflict-free relationships in Love is Blind history.

After delivering sweet vows to each other at the altar, they both sealed their “I do’s” with a kiss. As to whether they are still together, the answer is likely a yes. The pair currently don’t follow each other on Instagram, but that might be to avoid spoilers, and isn’t always an indication of their relationship status. Besides, as far as fans are concerned, if any couple is surviving this season of Love is Blind UK, it has to be Steven and Sabrina.

Bobby and Jasmine

Another pair of soulmates that said “I do” at the altar are Bobby and Jasmine. Their biggest conflict came in the form of Jasmine’s mom, who was quite overprotective of her daughter. When Bobby revealed that he’d opted to not attend university, she called him “uneducated,” and had the whole world banding together to defend him.

Despite the hiccups, such as Jasmine’s doubts over Bobby’s career as a musician, and her mother’s interference, they chose to tie the knot at the end of the season. However, this is another Love is Blind couple that isn’t following each other on Instagram, but once again, we’re chucking it up to the couple keeping things spoiler-free.

Nicole and Benaiah

The final Love is Blind UK couple who ended the season in marriage was Nicole and Benaiah. They had a dramatic start when they got caught in a love triangle that ended with her engaged to another man. However, they found their way back to each other, to Greece, and then to the altar, where they both said yes. Nicole and Benaiah had one of the strongest bonds of the season, with Nicole calling them “kindred spirits” at one point.

While these two also don’t follow each other, there are some fears that this might be a bad sign. This is because Benaiah posted a cryptic Instagram story while answering a fan question. When asked how he would balance his romantic life with his nomadic lifestyle, he replied that he would like his future partner to be at least half-nomadic to suit his lifestyle. Since Nicole isn’t a nomad, as far as we know, this might be a bad sign for the pair.

Maria and Tom

Maria and Tom’s differences came from their values and beliefs. Maria, who is Muslim, had a strong belief that men should be the sole providers in a relationship. She believed that he should be the one paying for everything, while he believed that it shouldn’t matter who pays for what in a relationship.

These differences led to Tom saying no at the altar, a decision that broke many hearts, including Maria and her family’s. In the post-wedding interview, he talked about how their opposing views would affect their children, especially if Maria wanted to teach their daughter to rely on men to be providers while he’d rather raise an independent woman. Tom and Maria still follow each other, but it’s pretty obvious that they didn’t rekindle their romance.

Demi and Ollie

Demi has one of the most satisfying arcs in Love is Blind history. We saw her go from insecure to self-confident and assured, and Ollie was by her side the entire journey. Despite being so obviously in love, Demi’s journey led to her saying no to Ollie at the altar, which shocked everyone, including him.

From their prior conversations, it seemed that if anyone would say no it would be Ollie. However, they both expressed a desire to keep seeing each other despite not getting married, and they still follow each other on Instagram to date. Overall, things are looking good for this couple.

Freddie and Catherine

Freddie and Catherine had to overcome many obstacles, from a love triangle in the pods, to Freddie revealing that he had cheated in the past. For the first few episodes, the unlikely pair of a dental nurse and funeral director had us all rooting for them, but this came crashing down when they got to London.

Freddie’s main concern was that she was too high maintenance, while Catherine felt like he joked too much and didn’t take things seriously. At the altar, Catherine said yes but Freddie said no, although he insisted that he still wanted to be with her and make things work. The couple still follow each other on Instagram, but haven’t given any spoilers as to their current status.

