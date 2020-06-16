Lucasfilm Has Some Very Ambitious Plans For Star Wars On TV

Some of you are doubtless too young to remember and to you it may seem like an odd concept, but there was once a time when you could go for years without news of any kind of development in the world of Star Wars. Nowadays, it’s difficult to go a month. The latest is that Lucasfilm is planning a Game of Thrones-style series of shows to take place within that galaxy far, far away.

To be clear, by “Game of Thrones,” it’s not meant that things will start off well and people will get invested in a final resolution, only for the project to be completely botched at the final hurdle, uniting fans, critics, and everyone in the entertainment industry in turning against the creators in disappointed frustration and contempt.

No, the idea is that each of the various shows will be their own thing, but will also connect to a larger narrative that forms a part of each of them. The allusion to the Westeros wars is presumably that the series consisted of various pockets of the story taking place in separate locations and focusing on different characters, but all were an aspect of a single overarching plot.

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Force Awakens That Every Fan Should See 1 of 26

Click to skip

















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Also encouraging is that the saga will be overseen by Dave Filoni, who’s certainly no stranger to interconnected arc-driven tales within the Star Wars universe, having been a major driving force of Rebels and The Clone Wars, the latter of which seems to me to be a far more relevant touchstone in describing the project, consisting as it did of a sprawling assortment of separate tales that all formed part of the titular conflict.

So far, the shows that will be tied together are the upcoming series variously focusing on Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Ezra Bridger and Admiral Thrawn, and a new and as-yet-unnamed character, as well as the future events of The Mandalorian.

It’s an ambitious undertaking for Star Wars to be expanded in such a manner, and it’ll be interesting to see if it comes together in the way it’s being planned, or if like the referenced inspiration, it all ends up falling apart.