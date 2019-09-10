Hayden Christensen May Return As Anakin For Darth Vader Prequel Series

Just as the Skywalker saga is closing with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a whole new outlet for SW content has arrived in the form of Disney Plus. The franchise’s first ever live-action TV series, The Mandalorian, will be available on the streaming site from launch this November and there are already plans for many more to follow it, including a show for Cassian Andor and, of course, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

It’s interesting to note that both of these will fill in the gap between the prequels and the Original Trilogy and it seems Lucasfilm is open to exploring this period even more in another show, based on the most iconic Star Wars character of them all. We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, and that Robert Pattinson was locked in as Batman – that a Darth Vader series is being considered.

Apparently, the plan would be to get both James Earl Jones and Hayden Christensen back to portray the anti-villain. Jones would, of course, provide the voice of the contemporary character while Christensen could return for flashbacks to the days when he was Anakin. The idea is that it would be set prior to A New Hope as well. It’s important to stress, however, that our sources could only confirm Jones’ involvement at the moment, with Christensen said to be a maybe if they decide to use flashbacks.

Back when the Anthology movies were being made, fans often suggested a Vader: A Star Wars Story film, especially after his epic action scene in Rogue One. Others, however, feel that he’s already been adequately covered over the first six episodes in the saga. What a TV series could do, though, is partially redeem Anakin’s much-criticized story arc in the prequels and give us a truly complex portrayal of Vader by looking at both his present and his past.

It has the potential to be a very exciting project, then, but from what we understand, this is only in the very early stages of development right now and likely won’t be officially announced for some time. As such, we wouldn’t be surprised if Lucasfilm were to publicly deny it until they’re ready to formally reveal it.

While we wait to learn more, though, tell us, would you be interested in a Darth Vader series? As always, sound off down below.