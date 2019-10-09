Lucasfilm Developing Maz Kanata Star Wars TV Show For Disney Plus

The advent of Disney Plus gives Lucasfilm a whole new playground to work with in developing fresh Star Wars content. There are only so many movies the studio can make, but perhaps more TV shows and miniseries can be produced now that’ll fill in the gaps in the franchise’s timeline and explore characters we don’t know too well from the films.

Case in point: Maz Kanata. We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who said Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan and who told us a Nova movie is in development, which was confirmed this week by MCU Cosmic – that Lucasfilm is looking to develop a TV series set for the streaming service that would focus on the orange-headed wise woman played by Lupita Nyong’o. Sources tell us that the project would serve as a prequel to the Sequel Trilogy movies, but details beyond that remain unclear.

Maz might not immediately jump out as a character from the Disney era that absolutely needs their own spinoff, but there’s definitely a lot of mystery surrounding her that could be explored in a D+ show. After all, in The Force Awakens, Maz is famously in possession of the Skywalker lightsaber, which has yet to be explained. Plus, her in-depth knowledge of the Force is also puzzling.

Her brief cameo in The Last Jedi established that Maz has perilous adventures all on her own, too, ones apparently so important she couldn’t aid the Resistance in their time of need. Nyong’o also served as the narrator for the Forces of Destiny animated series of shorts and, naturally, she’s also set to appear in The Rise of Skywalker, arriving this December.

There’s no word yet on how far along the development process this one is, but Lucasfilm already has a lot on their plate – in terms of both Star Wars movies and TV series – so it may not be at the top of the pile right now. Regardless, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more about it.