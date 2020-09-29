Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Alden Ehrenreich To Return For Multiple Star Wars Shows

The Disney era of Star Wars hasn’t been received particularly enthusiastically by fans, with both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker splitting opinion straight down the middle for completely different reasons. The studio will be hoping that they can turn the tide of negativity, then, by handing the keys to a galaxy far, far away to acclaimed talents with solid track records like Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi, having burned through countless filmmakers incredibly quickly over the last few years.

Former Mouse House CEO Bob Iger hinted that the future of Star Wars lies on the small screen, and following the massive success of The Mandalorian, there are reportedly a further nine television projects in various stages of development, including the prequel to a prequel Cassian Andor show, The Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch and the hotly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi.

And while the fanbase may have rebelled against Kathleen Kennedy’s steering of the ship, they all seem to have a soft spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The entirely unnecessary prequel bombed at the box office to become the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie ever, but campaigns for a sequel have continued despite the apathy from audiences that greeted the movie’s theatrical release.

Several of the supporting players have been rumored for a return as well, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Lucasfilm also want Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo to appear in multiple Disney Plus shows. He doesn’t say which ones, but there’s definitely a place for the younger version of Han in the mythology if it suits the story being told and isn’t done for the sole purpose of fan service. That being said, it remains to be seen if Ehrenreich would even be interested in reprising a role that didn’t have the effect on his career that he initially thought it would.