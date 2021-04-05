Lucasfilm Reportedly Turning MandoVerse Into A Superhero Universe

As well as being multi-billion dollar brands controlled by the all-conquering Disney empire, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe share more than a few other similarities. Kevin Feige admitted that his shared mythology is heavily inspired by George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away, and he’ll get to fulfill a lifelong ambition when he produces a sci-fi blockbuster of his very own.

Both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm also recruited Jon Favreau to put the building blocks in place for their respective expansions, while there’s plenty of other talent to have crossed the divide over the years. Each of them are now poised to act as the foundations for Disney Plus’ continued onslaught of streaming exclusives as well, with close to two dozen episodic projects in the works split across the MCU and Star Wars alone.

Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that Lucasfilm are planning to take those comparisons one step further by turning the shared timeline built out from The Mandalorian into something akin to a superhero universe, which will explain the Force as a superpower and would then in turn establish the Jedi Order themselves as a council of superheroes.

“Lucasfilm wants Mando-Verse to feel like a superhero universe, so they’ll explore more about the force as a super power and Jedi as superheroes,” he says.

Of course, longtime fans don’t want to see Star Wars simply ape the MCU formula and hope it’ll bring similar levels of success, and the studio themselves even explained a while back why they weren’t considering such an approach. It’s best to take this one with a pinch of salt for now, then, especially when we know so little about most of the upcoming Disney Plus exclusives that don’t focus on legacy characters, and it’s hard to imagine one of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor or Lando suddenly retconning the Jedi into Avengers with lightsabers.