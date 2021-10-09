Lucifer Fails To Top Nielsen Streaming Ratings Despite Final Season Boost

As one of Netflix’s most popular original shows, which found a whole new lease of life and an exponentially larger audience after the streaming service acquired the comic book adaptation following its initial cancellation by Fox, Lucifer was expected to handily dominate both the most-watched list and Nielsen streaming ratings when the sixth and final season dropped on September 10.

However, Tom Ellis’ Samael could only manage second place on the latter behind fellow Netflix effort Clickbait on the latest data rankings, as per Deadline. We should point out that the latest charts cover the week of September 6 to 12, so Lucifer only had three days to stake its claim for the top spot, but we’ve seen plenty of other shows accomplish that feat before.

Clickbait has proven to be a monster success for the platform, despite middling reviews from critics and users on Rotten Tomatoes. The eight-episode series was September’s most popular show on Netflix in both the United States and the United Kingdom, made all the more impressive by Lucifer providing such stiff competition.

Once again, the entire Nielsen Top 10 is comprised of Netflix titles, but only Lucifer and Clickbait managed to generate over a billion minutes watched, with cult favorite Manifest way behind in third with 831 million minutes.