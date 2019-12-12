Lucifer Star Explains Why He Lied About Crisis On Infinite Earths Cameo

One of the many great crossovers in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” so far was the appearance of Tom Ellis in Tuesday’s “Part 3,” reprising his role as Lucifer Morningstar from Fox/Netflix’s Lucifer. Though not a superhero drama, the supernatural show is based off the Vertigo comics series published by DC, so he was ripe for a role in the major Arrowverse event. We had heard that Ellis could be dropping by in “Crisis,” too, but these rumors had previously been denied by the star himself.

When speaking to ET in response to the claims, the British actor maintained that he was just in Vancouver to visit a friend for their birthday. Now that the cat is out of the bag, though, Ellis has revealed in a new interview that he felt he had to tell that white lie in order to try and keep the lid on his cameo in the crossover. That said, he didn’t make it all up – he really did drop by a friend’s birthday party while he was in town.

“So yes, he is in the crossover. When I went to go and shoot the scene, we were talking on set beforehand — myself and Matt Ryan — and we were like, ‘This is so exciting. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could keep this a secret for the fans until they actually see it onscreen that night?’ Of course, these days that’s not that possible with social media at all. I think there were a few people hanging around the set who noticed that I was there and put stuff out that I was going to be in it, so I kind of was like, ‘I would still really like to surprise some people.’ So that is why.”

As part of their quest to re-ensoul Oliver Queen following his resurrection via a Lazarus Pit in “Part 2,” John Constantine led Mia Smoak and John Diggle to Los Angeles, Earth-666 for a visit to his old frenemy, the Devil himself. There, Lucifer gave the heroes a mystical card that allowed them temporary access to Purgatory in order to bring Ollie’s soul back. The mission was ultimately unsuccessful, though, as the Spectre appeared in limbo to tell the archer to remain on the other side, for the greater good of the multiverse.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is taking a midseason break before concluding with its final two episodes on Tuesday, January 14th. Lucifer, meanwhile, reaches its fifth and final season sometime in 2020.