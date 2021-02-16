Luke Cage And Iron Fist Rumored To Team Up In Heroes For Hire On Disney Plus

If the Netflix era of Marvel shows had gotten the chance to continue for even a little longer, then it looked like we’d have seen Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist teaming up for a buddy adventure inspired by Heroes for Hire. The duo are regular allies in the comic books, but their interactions on the small screen were relatively limited, even during The Defenders miniseries.

Based on the sheer volume of Marvel Cinematic Universe content in the works for Disney Plus, though, with fourteen exclusives and counting in various stages of development, it feels as if it’s just a matter of time before Kevin Feige firms up his plans for Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and the Punisher.

The Heroes For Hire Come To Blows In Latest Set Photos For Luke Cage Season 2 1 of 31

Every single one of them has been linked to at least a handful of either upcoming or hypothetical projects coming to theaters or Disney Plus, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that Luke Cage and Iron Fist could be rebooted as the headliners of their own series, which would follow the template set by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and set an odd couple off on a whirlwind adventure.

The dynamic duo first teamed up on the page in 1977, so there’s a wealth of material to draw inspiration from whenever they make their respective re-entries into the world’s most popular franchise. Of course, if this is indeed the plan moving forward, there are still a lot of variables to contend with, namely recasting the leads and trying to find space for Heroes for Hire on a jam-packed streaming schedule that’s got a new MCU show arriving every couple of months right through to at least 2023. But it’s still exciting to know that it’s in the works.