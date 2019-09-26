Lynda Carter May Return For Crisis On Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is shaping up to be the biggest crossover to hit the Arrowverse so far. In fact, it may even be the most ambitious TV crossover event in history. After all, we already know that Brandon Routh will suit up again as Superman, for the first time since 2006’s Superman Returns, Kevin Conroy will finally get to play Bruce Wayne in live-action and Batman ’66’s Burt Ward – as in the Boy Wonder, Robin himself – will appear as well.

But that’s not all, as Tom Welling, he of Smallville fame, recently signed on to reprise his role, too. And the fun doesn’t end there, as several other guest stars have since been confirmed. But one actress who’s long been linked to the crossover is 70s Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. As of yet, we haven’t had any firm confirmation on her involvement, but Deadline has now backed up We Got This Covered’s scoop from last month, saying that the star is indeed in talks to return – though it’s not set in stone just yet.

Lynda Carter (who portrayed an alien disguised as an American politician on two seasons of Supergirl) also might return as some version of Wonder Woman, the character that that gave Carter an iconic career success in the 1970s.

While this isn’t locked in at the moment, Carter returning would make a lot of sense, as similar to Routh, she’s already part of the Arrowverse – just in a different role. If you’ll recall, she showed up as President Marsdin across Supergirl‘s second and third seasons, so given that the network already has an established relationship with her, we imagine it wouldn’t be too hard for them to get her back for “Crisis.”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but it’s looking pretty likely that Lynda Carter will return for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and as we draw closer to the event, you can bet that The CW will reveal a few more surprise guests, so stay tuned.