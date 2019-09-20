Home / tv

Smallville Fans Are Losing It Over Tom Welling Joining Crisis On Infinite Earths

Yesterday brought the news that we’ve all been waiting for: Tom Welling is officially returning as Clark Kent in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The Smallville star was at the top of every DC fan’s list for who they wanted to see in the Arrowverse event, so as you can imagine, social media pretty much exploded when the news came out that the crossover we all dreamed would happen is finally a go.

Arrowverse fans have a lot of nostalgia for what’s still The CW’s longest-lasting superhero show and Welling’s “Crisis” cameo could fix the fact that he never actually wore the Superman suit on Smallville. This hasn’t been confirmed as yet, of course, but it’s definitely a possibility.

Given how the series ended on a big cliffhanger, with Clark finally doing the iconic shirt-rip and revealing the ‘S’ shield beneath, fans are ecstatic about seeing what happened next.

Some people just can’t contain their happiness.

But here’s the thing. Welling’s far from the only iconic DC star to appear in “Crisis.” Remember that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy‘s finally making his first live-action appearance as Batman, too. Could both of them appear in their capes?

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Not only do we have a Batman and a Superman, we actually have three Supermen! Welling is the third Man of Steel to be announced for “Crisis,” with Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, reprising his Superman Returns role, already confirmed as well.

Further reports point to Welling’s old Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum also dropping by as Lex Luthor. The actor has denied this, but so did Welling before the announcement came out, so who knows what’s going to happen? The good news is that the Arrowverse is finally crossing over with the show that laid the way for it and we can’t wait to see it all unfold when the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on December 8th on The CW.

