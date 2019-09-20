Smallville Fans Are Losing It Over Tom Welling Joining Crisis On Infinite Earths

Yesterday brought the news that we’ve all been waiting for: Tom Welling is officially returning as Clark Kent in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The Smallville star was at the top of every DC fan’s list for who they wanted to see in the Arrowverse event, so as you can imagine, social media pretty much exploded when the news came out that the crossover we all dreamed would happen is finally a go.

Arrowverse fans have a lot of nostalgia for what’s still The CW’s longest-lasting superhero show and Welling’s “Crisis” cameo could fix the fact that he never actually wore the Superman suit on Smallville. This hasn’t been confirmed as yet, of course, but it’s definitely a possibility.

i’m so happy tom welling is appearing in the crossover, smallville was one of my favorite tv shows growing up and it’s one of the main reasons the arrowverse even exists, AND WE MIGHT FINALLY SEE TOM WEARING THE SUPERMAN SUIT pic.twitter.com/bTahbxsByJ — andre (@nighztwing) September 19, 2019

Tom Welling is going to be returning as Clark Kent in the crossover!!!! Who’s excited?!? (I am, clearly) 🤩 #smallville #arrow pic.twitter.com/m7Q1XbkHyk — FanDummies | Podcast about Fandoms and Pop Culture (@FanDummies) September 19, 2019

Tom Welling is going continue his role as Superman from Smallville in a Crisis TV event…@ElevatedIntuit1 and I have needed this for far too long. WELCOME BACK, TOM! #mysuperman pic.twitter.com/6Bv0iJnUYm — 👉Dane👈 (@hollandane) September 19, 2019

Given how the series ended on a big cliffhanger, with Clark finally doing the iconic shirt-rip and revealing the ‘S’ shield beneath, fans are ecstatic about seeing what happened next.

I just can’t believe we’re getting Tom Welling back in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths. #Smallville is my favourite Tv show ever. Knowing now that (in live action) that story doesn’t end where it ended is just… well I can’t put it into words. I’m just wow. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/3jujHvYDqR — Bob – Podcaster @WBWMania (@stebob1984) September 19, 2019

Tom Welling is returning to his role of Clark Kent for this years #Arrowverse crossover!!!!! I CANT WAIT! #Smallville pic.twitter.com/RbBNVlDh6y — J. Cashby (@JCash_Money) September 19, 2019

Tom Welling Suits Up As Superman In Crisis On Infinite Earths Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Some people just can’t contain their happiness.

But here’s the thing. Welling’s far from the only iconic DC star to appear in “Crisis.” Remember that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy‘s finally making his first live-action appearance as Batman, too. Could both of them appear in their capes?

That moment when you realize Kevin Conroy, and Tom welling will be on screen finally wearing their iconic suits for the first time 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ucLolllW9C — crimson (@_xCRIMSONFUCKER) September 20, 2019

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Not only do we have a Batman and a Superman, we actually have three Supermen! Welling is the third Man of Steel to be announced for “Crisis,” with Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, reprising his Superman Returns role, already confirmed as well.

Tom Welling joining the Arrowverse to be the third Superman in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths is probably the best news I’ve heard all week pic.twitter.com/qFvstUSbw3 — Harri Mendes (@HarriganMendes) September 20, 2019

Further reports point to Welling’s old Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum also dropping by as Lex Luthor. The actor has denied this, but so did Welling before the announcement came out, so who knows what’s going to happen? The good news is that the Arrowverse is finally crossing over with the show that laid the way for it and we can’t wait to see it all unfold when the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on December 8th on The CW.