Major Black Widow Character Reportedly Returning In Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Black Widow is finally getting her own film and it will soon arrive in theaters to introduce audiences to a slew of new characters, including Taskmaster, Red Guardian and Yelena Belova. And now it seems one of them will be making their next MCU appearance on the small screen in the upcoming Disney+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The final trailer for Natasha Romanoff’s much anticipated solo outing gave us an action-packed glimpse of her and her family of super spies taking on Taskmaster and a new generation of elite killers that have no free will. One of the characters that gets a lot of screen time in the teaser is that of Yelena Belova and given what we’ve seen in the promos, she’ll be of significant importance in the movie. But it seems she’ll have a presence in the MCU beyond just this one pic.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in the film and that a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus – Belova will return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in order to set up the long-awaited Thunderbolts project. It’ll only be a small role from what we’ve heard, perhaps even a cameo, but as of now, she’s set to appear at some point.

At the moment, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was recently screened for Disney shareholders, has halted production. And with it unclear when exactly things will resume, it could be hit with a delay, meaning it may be a while before we can see exactly how Yelena factors into things. But with Black Widow set to plant some important seeds for the future of the MCU, it’s not too surprising to hear that a few of its characters will live on in the franchise beyond just this one movie.