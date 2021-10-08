Major Obi-Wan Kenobi Mystery Character Reportedly Revealed

Speculation has been making the rounds that Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi will be premiering in May of next year, and there’s one major reason why we can almost guarantee the exact date.

The streaming service debuts its new exclusive episodic offerings on a Wednesday, which just happens to coincide with May 4th next year, and you can bet Lucasfilm won’t miss out on the cross-brand synergy of launching the show on Star Wars Day.

An locked-in date is expected to be announced at next month’s Disney Plus Day, where we’ll hopefully be finding out who some of the new faces among the cast will be playing. So far, the legacy returnees are the only ones to have had their roles confirmed because we’ve met them before, but one recurring line of inquiry has focused on Darth Vader’s Inquisitors.

We’ve heard more than once that Fast & Furious veteran Sung Kang and The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram will be part of the group, especially after the latter displayed some badass lightsaber skills in a behind the scenes video. A new report from Star Wars News Net via Star Wars Meg offers that Ingram will indeed be one of Vader’s Jedi hunters.

While it hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, if you hear the same story often enough from a number of different places then there’s almost definitely an element of truth to it, but it shouldn’t be too long until we find out the identity of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s roster in an official capacity.